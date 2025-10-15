For global superstars, family drama is often magnified under the harsh glare of the public eye, and for American singer Mariah Carey, that spotlight has become the stage for a bitter and protracted legal war.

The long-running feud with her estranged brother, Morgan Carey, has ignited once again, with a new lawsuit alleging the pop icon orchestrated a malicious smear campaign to destroy his reputation.

This latest chapter proves that even for one of the world's most famous singers, the saying 'family is always difficult' rings painfully true.

The Viral Video Fuelling the New Mariah Carey Lawsuit

At the centre of the dispute is a viral YouTube documentary produced by a fan, which Morgan Carey claims was weaponised against him. The video, titled 'Morgan Carey: A Deep Dive Into Mariah Carey's Disturbing Older Brother,' was allegedly promoted by the singer to her fanbase, known as the 'Lambs,' further cementing damaging narratives that originated in her memoir.

The documentary opens with Mariah herself reading a harrowing passage from the audiobook of her 2020 memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey. In the excerpt, she recounts a violent altercation between her brother and their father, Alfred Carey.

'It took 12 cops to pull my brother and father apart, and yet my mother trusted him the most', the singer is heard saying. 'He'd become her strong man, her protector. Almost a father figure to her, a position that should never be filled by a son.'

A Troubled History Behind the Mariah Carey Lawsuit

The singer's contentious relationship with her siblings, including her late sister Alison Carey, was thrust into the public domain with the release of her memoir. In the book, she detailed the challenges she faced, claiming her brother was violent towards her and their mother, Patricia. She also described being estranged from her sister due to Alison's alleged struggles with drug addiction.

Morgan Carey has consistently denied these allegations, branding the claims in his sister's memoir as 'false and defamatory.' His current legal action is not his first attempt to seek recourse through the courts.

Why Previous Claims in the Mariah Carey Lawsuit Failed

This is not the first time Morgan has taken legal action. In 2021, he filed a lawsuit against Mariah for defamation, but the court dismissed 14 of the 16 claims included in the suit. His subsequent appeal was also denied in 2023, dealing a significant blow to his fight to clear his name.

However, the family's legal battles extend beyond this fraternal conflict. Before her death, Mariah's sister Alison also sued the singer for £935,912.50 ($1.25 million), accusing her of 'the infliction of immense emotional distress.'

The suit claimed Mariah had engaged in a 'heartless, vicious, vindictive, despicable, and totally unnecessary public humiliation of defendant's already profoundly damaged older sister'.

The legal papers further alleged that Mariah used her 'status as a public figure to attack her penniless sister, generating sensational headlines describing her lurid claims to promote sales of her book.' The document stated that the book's publication devastated Alison, causing her to become 'severely depressed' and relapse into 'alcohol abuse.'

As the legal disputes within the Carey family continue to unfold, the lines between personal grievances and public spectacle become increasingly blurred.