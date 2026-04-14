Mark Zuckerberg is reportedly developing an artificial intelligence version of himself at Meta, designed to interact with staff and provide feedback, according to a report published on Sunday by the Financial Times.

The project, described by sources familiar with the matter, involves training a digital avatar on Zuckerberg's voice, personality, and strategic thinking, raising fresh questions about how far workplace AI could extend inside major tech firms.

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According to the report, Meta is working to create an AI character modelled closely on Zuckerberg himself, incorporating not only his voice and image but also his tone, mannerisms, and views on company strategy.

The intention, sources said, is to allow employees to interact with a version of the founder in a more direct and accessible way.

On paper, the idea leans into a familiar Silicon Valley promise: scale the presence of leadership through technology. Instead of waiting for meetings or internal communications, staff could theoretically 'consult' a digital Zuckerberg at any time. Whether that feels like empowerment or surveillance is another matter.

The same report suggests the project sits within a wider push to build advanced AI avatars capable of real-time conversation.

Meta has reportedly been experimenting with 3D digital characters that users can engage with in a more lifelike way. Yet even by industry standards, the technical demands are steep. Rendering convincing interactions at scale requires vast computing power, something that has slowed progress.

Still, the company appears undeterred. If the Zuckerberg model proves workable, it could open the door for similar avatars across the platform, potentially allowing influencers, executives, or public figures to create digital versions of themselves.

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There is a sense of déjà vu surrounding the initiative.

Meta's last major attempt to redefine digital interaction came through its metaverse project, a vision of virtual worlds where users could work and socialise through avatars. The company invested heavily, even rebranding from Facebook to Meta in 2021 to signal its commitment.

That effort struggled to gain traction. Consumer adoption of VR headsets remained limited, and Meta's flagship platform, Horizon Worlds, failed to achieve the widespread engagement the company had projected.

Creepy Workplace Oversight?

For employees, an AI version of Mark Zuckerberg could feel less like a helpful tool and more like a constant extension of his oversight, delivering feedback and reinforcing expectations at any time. Recent reporting and internal accounts suggest that Zuckerberg is already viewed within Meta as an increasingly intense and hands-on leader, with higher performance standards and a faster pace of work.

Meaning, an AI clone of himself would only amplify a culture where pressure and leadership presence are always felt. It also raises more immediate questions about workplace dynamics. While the stated goal is to help employees feel more connected to leadership, the idea of an ever-present digital boss is likely to land differently depending on where one sits in the organisation.

Zuckerberg has not commented directly on the report in the material provided. Nor has the company outlined safeguards around how such an AI might interpret or deliver feedback.

For now, the concept remains at the level of reported development rather than confirmed rollout. But even in that early stage, it shows a shift in how tech companies are imagining the role of AI not just in products, but in the structure of work itself.