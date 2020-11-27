Matthew Perry is reportedly engaged. According to reports, the actor recently popped the big question to Molly Hurwitz, his girlfriend of two years, and she said "yes!"

The "Friends" star told the outlet: "I decided to get engaged. Luckily, I happened to be dating the greatest woman in the face of the planet at this time."

The 51-year-old, popular for his role of sarcastic and lovable Chandler Bing in the iconic TV sitcom "Friends," has been dating the literary manager for the past two years, but never spoke about it until now. Hurwitz had confirmed their relationship with an Instagram post on Valentine's Day this year.

Read more Jennifer Aniston joins Instagram, breaks it with help of 'Friends'

Opening up about her relationship with the actor for the first time on her private Instagram account, Hurwitz had written: "Second year being my valentine, but his first as an Instagram influencer. HVD to my favorite." The 29-year-old was referring to Perry's then-new Instagram account.

Perry, who has never been married, has dated several famous Hollywood stars in the past, including Baywatch star Yasmine Bleeth and Oscar winner Julia Roberts. His longest relationship was with actress Lizzy Caplan from 2006 to 2012. Fans of the actor have been taking to Twitter to congratulate him on his engagement while referring to his "Friends" character Chandler Bing.

"Chanandler Bong is engaged..YAY!!!!!!" one wrote, while another commented, "Could we be anymore happy?"

On the work front, the actor along with his "Friends" co-stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer, still have a reunion episode to deliver. The much-anticipated special was supposed to debut in May 2020 as part of HBO MAX's launch, but its production was shut down due to the COVID-19 lockdown. Perry recently revealed through his Twitter account that the filming has been postponed to March next year.

"Friends reunion being rescheduled for the beginning of March. Looks like we have a busy year coming up. And that's the way I like it," he tweeted earlier this month.