Matthew Perry died from drowning at his Los Angeles home and his ex-girlfriend believes that he may have overdosed on painkillers which could have led to his untimely death.

Kayti Edwards dated the "Friends" star for a few months in 2006 after meeting through her grandfather, film director Blake Edwards. She then worked as his assistant in 2011 and they have since remained friends.

The former model said that she knows the actor and that he would not have drowned for no reason. She told The Sun: "There are a lot of things that aren't adding up for me. I don't believe he just drowned in his Jacuzzi, that doesn't sound right."

"I think he might have taken pills in the week leading up to this. They said there were no prescription painkillers at the scene, which doesn't surprise me, because he didn't leave drugs lying around," Edwards added.

She claimed that Perry "was paranoid and would take them all, so there wasn't any evidence, and then go out for more when he was ready to."

No illegal drugs were found on the actor's home when police responded to a call for rescue and searched his property. However, officers found prescription medicines for depression and anxiety and for COPD, a common lung disease that causes breathing problems.

A friend who met Perry the day before he died said he also appeared "100 per cent sober" and "extremely positive". However, Edwards pointed out the red flags that showed all was not well with the actor in the days leading up to his death.

She commented on his final Instagram post which is a photo of him in the pool with headphones on. He captioned the snap: "Oh, so warm water swirling around makes you feel good? I'm Mattman."

"That Mattman thing was not something he did when he was sober. Mattman would come out when he was not sober and he felt kind of invincible," Edwards shared.

She continued: "I was around when he was getting high, although I was not getting high with him, and when I would say maybe he should cool it a little bit with the drugs, he would say: 'No, I'm Mattman.''

Edwards added that Perry "had a thing with water when he was doing drugs. He always wanted to be in the pool or the Jacuzzi". She recalled an incident when he ended up naked and high in his neighbour's pool and she had to drag him out of the water.

Perry died on October 28 and Edwards last spoke to him in 2022 following the release of his memoir "Friends, Lovers And The Big Terrible Thing". She shared her sadness that she did not get to say goodbye.