David Walliams, the British comedian best known for the BBC comedy series Little Britain, has been accused of pursuing teenage girls and young women for sexual purposes following a three-year investigation by The Guardian and ITV News.

The allegations were published on 10 November 2026 after a High Court judge rejected his application to block publication. Walliams had previously been identified only as 'PPT' in court proceedings.

According to the BBC and The Guardian, he was named after failing to appeal before the deadline. Walliams denies wrongdoing, insisting he is not a sexual predator and has not broken the law.

Why Did the Judge Reject His Bid to Keep His Identity Secret?

Walliams filed legal proceedings against The Guardian and ITV News to prevent publication of their investigation. His lawyers argued that identifying him could put his life at risk, citing two reported suicide attempts after journalists approached him.

However, High Court judge Mr Justice Nicklin rejected his injunction application on 3 November 2026, ruling that his mental health concerns should be addressed through medical support while also considering the women's rights to speak out and the public interest.

Walliams was initially granted permission to appeal but missed the 16:30 deadline on 9 November. His identity was subsequently made public.

What Are The Allegations Against David Walliams?

The joint investigation by The Guardian and ITV News gathered accounts from 30 sources with first-hand knowledge of Walliams' alleged conduct.

Two women told ITV News they first met him at 15. One alleged he contacted her after a Little Britain fan event and began a sexual relationship with her when she was 17. Others described alleged unsolicited messages and inappropriate behaviour linked to Britain's Got Talent and HarperCollins UK.

In a letter to journalists, Walliams acknowledged behaving thoughtlessly towards women he had casual sexual relationships with but insisted: 'I am not a sexual predator. I have not broken the law.' He denied abusing his power, while his lawyers rejected allegations of sexual harassment and inappropriate workplace conduct.

Who Is David Walliams?

Walliams rose to fame alongside Matt Lucas through the BBC sketch show Little Britain, which won three Baftas and two International Emmy Awards before facing criticism over racial stereotypes.

In 2012, he joined the judging panel of Britain's Got Talent, remaining for 10 years before leaving in 2022 following controversy over leaked remarks about contestants.

He is also a bestselling children's author, known for books including The Boy in the Dress, Gangsta Granny and Mr Stink. His titles have reportedly sold more than 60 million copies worldwide.

HarperCollins And His London Property

HarperCollins UK announced in December 2025 that it would stop publishing new titles by Walliams following allegations of inappropriate behaviour towards junior female employees.

In September 2026, the publisher also reportedly confirmed plans to phase out his existing catalogue. Walliams denied the workplace allegations and said he had not been informed of an internal investigation.

Meanwhile, The Times of India reported that his London townhouse had been listed for £10.5 million. The 4,527-square-foot property was reportedly purchased for £8.45 million in 2013.