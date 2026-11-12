American actor and stand-up comedian Anthony Clark, best known for playing Greg Warner in the CBS sitcom Yes, Dear, has died aged 62, prompting tributes from former co-stars and fellow comedians.

Clark died on Tuesday, 10 November 2026. His death was announced the following day by actor Mike O'Malley, who worked alongside him for six seasons and remembered their friendship stretching back to Boston's comedy scene.

What Was Anthony Clark's Cause of Death?

Clark reportedly died from complications related to pneumonia, although a detailed medical statement from his family has not been publicly released.

His longtime manager, Barry Katz, confirmed his death and praised the comedian's talent and the happiness he brought to colleagues and audiences.

O'Malley shared the news on social media, recalling that he had known Clark long before they appeared together on television.

He described Clark as 'a hilarious guy' and remembered attending his sold-out comedy performances in Boston during the 1990s.

The pair had spoken by telephone just three weeks before Clark's death, with O'Malley recalling that their final conversation was filled with laughter.

Who Was Anthony Clark?

Born on 4 April 1964 in Lynchburg, Virginia, Clark developed an interest in performing before pursuing comedy professionally.

He graduated from Emerson College in Boston in 1986 and established himself as a stand-up performer, becoming a familiar name at local comedy clubs.

His early career included appearances on comedy showcases, notably HBO's Young Comedians special in 1995 alongside performers including Dave Chappelle and Dave Attell.

Clark's distinctive delivery and observational humour helped him transition from stand-up comedy into television and film.

His Most Famous Television Roles

Clark achieved his greatest recognition playing Greg Warner in Yes, Dear, which aired on CBS between 2000 and 2006.

The sitcom followed two families with contrasting approaches to parenting who shared the same property. Clark starred alongside Jean Louisa Kelly, Mike O'Malley and Liza Snyder.

The programme ran for six seasons and 122 episodes, establishing Clark as a familiar face among American television audiences. Before that success, he played Boyd Pritchett in NBC's Boston Common, which aired between 1996 and 1997.

He also appeared alongside Dan Aykroyd in Soul Man and later hosted the fourth season of NBC's comedy competition Last Comic Standing in 2006. His film credits included Dogfight, The Thing Called Love and the 1996 action thriller The Rock, starring Sean Connery and Nicolas Cage.

Friends and Fellow Comedians Pay Tribute

Following the announcement, comedian Nick Swardson remembered Clark as a longtime friend whose performances he had supported during his early career. Swardson recalled opening for Clark at stand-up shows and described years of shared experiences and laughter.

Comedian Dane Cook also paid tribute, remembering Clark's reputation as a particularly gifted live performer in Boston.

Yes, Dear executive producer Greg Garcia recalled Clark's unpredictable humour and revealed that the two had recently reconnected.

Clark's death marks the loss of a performer whose career spanned stand-up comedy, network sitcoms and Hollywood films. For many viewers, however, his portrayal of Greg Warner remains his most enduring television legacy.

His performances continue to resonate with audiences who remember his comedic timing, memorable characters, and television legacy.