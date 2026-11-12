A former housekeeper for Kylie Jenner says she was trapped in the star's closet for over an hour, panicking while a supervisor laughed and refused to free her, according to a lawsuit filed on 5 November in Los Angeles.

The complaint is the fourth brought against Jenner or her companies by a former household worker since April 2026, and each raises allegations of mistreatment, discrimination, or workplace violations.

Dinora Carolina Cabria Amaya, who worked for the beauty mogul from around March 2025 until February 2026, says the closet ordeal was only part of it. She also claims a dog bit her while she cleaned a doghouse and that a canister of pepper spray discharged into her eyes and face.

Trapped in the Closet for Over an Hour

According to the filing, a supervisor named Laura Dooley told Amaya to enter Jenner's walk-in closet using a passcode. Amaya became locked inside and began to suffer a panic attack. When she called for help, Dooley allegedly laughed, mocked her, and would not share the code needed to let her out.

Amaya says she was confined for more than an hour before someone released her. The suit names Jenner, Kylie Jenner Inc., Dooley, and a second supervisor as defendants, though it does not accuse Jenner of personally mistreating her. It alleges Amaya was at times kept in a room because Jenner did not want to see her, and that her reports of pain were brushed aside.

A Dog Bite, Pepper Spray, and Unpaid Hours

The pepper spray incident happened in September 2025 as Amaya cleaned a drawer in one of Jenner's laundry rooms, the complaint says. An unsecured canister went off in her face. In October 2025, she was bitten by a dog while cleaning a doghouse.

Amaya earned $40 (£30) an hour and worked six days a week, yet says she was never paid overtime or reimbursed for driving between Jenner's properties. Her complaint lists 21 claims, including failure to pay minimum wages, denied meal breaks, and denied rest periods.

The Fourth Lawsuit in Seven Months

Amaya was fired on 6 February 2026, shortly after she questioned why another housekeeper received mileage pay and she did not, the lawsuit states. She says the more she complained about her injuries, the heavier her workload became.

Three other former workers have already sued. Angelica Hernandez Vasquez and Juana Delgado Soto, both housekeepers, filed claims earlier in 2026 alleging harassment and discrimination, and a former private chef alleges a punishing schedule contributed to her miscarriage. All four are represented by the same attorney, Della Shaker of Shaker Law Group.

Jenner's Lawyer Hits Back

Jenner's attorney, Michael Rhodes, dismissed the complaints as 'meritless' and said the cases are driven by one lawyer seeking publicity and an unwarranted payout. He said Jenner will not be pressured into settling and will defend the claims.

Shaker rejected that framing, saying her clients want accountability, not attention, and that the pattern points to a bigger problem. She argues many domestic workers stay silent because they believe wealthy employers are too powerful to challenge. None of the allegations has been tested in court, and Jenner has not personally addressed them publicly.