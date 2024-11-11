Megan Fox is reportedly expecting her first child with her fiancé, Machine Gun Kelly, marking the couple's first child together. The news has delighted fans of the high-profile pair, who have been public about their intense relationship since 2020. While this is Fox's first child with the musician, she shares three sons with her former husband, Brian Austin Green. Machine Gun Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, already has a 15-year-old daughter, Casie Colson Baker, from a previous relationship with his high school sweetheart, Emma Cannon. As Fox prepares for motherhood with MGK, fans are also curious about his daughter Casie and the role she plays in his life.

Meet Casie Colson Baker: MGK's First Child

Casie was born in 2009, making her MGK's only child until now. The rapper has openly shared his admiration for her, often bringing her into the public eye at red-carpet events. According to People, Casie has attended notable events alongside her father, including the 2021 American Music Awards, where MGK won the award for Favourite Rock Artist. Their father-daughter bond extends beyond public appearances; she is a significant influence on his music, with MGK revealing on The Kelly Clarkson Show that he often trusts Casie's opinion on his work more than his own. She even contributed to his 2022 album Mainstream Sellout, collaborating with comedian Pete Davidson on a spoken track.

Casie's Influence on MGK's Life and Music

Casie's presence in her father's life goes beyond red carpets and music collaborations. She's influenced MGK's journey towards personal growth and even inspired him to become sober. In an interview on the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast, MGK shared that Casie's observation, "Dad, you know I can tell when you're high?" profoundly impacted him and motivated him to break free from substance abuse. MGK credits his daughter as the driving force behind his decision to be a better role model, vowing to "break this generational curse" for her.

A Close Bond and Shared Adventures

The bond between MGK and Casie is evident in their shared interests and travels. Casie often accompanies her father on tour and during international excursions; for example, she joined him in Paris during his European Mainstream Sellout tour in 2022. The duo spent quality time exploring the city, with stops at the Louvre and luxury boutiques. Casie's adventurous side also shines through in moments like giving her dad a tattoo in June 2023, marking another memorable milestone in their relationship, according to People.

As Megan Fox and MGK anticipate the arrival of their child, Casie will undoubtedly play an important role in this expanding family. Sources close to the couple indicate that Casie has a warm relationship with Fox and Fox's children. With Casie's positive influence on MGK and her close relationship with him, she is poised to continue being an essential part of his life as he embraces fatherhood again. As fans eagerly await this new chapter, it's clear that family remains a central focus in MGK's life, thanks in no small part to his bond with Casie.