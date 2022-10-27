Meghan Markle's statements about the late Queen Elizabeth II could have raised eyebrows according to one royal expert, who accused the duchess of not showing any remorse.

The Duchess of Sussex talked about Her Majesty in her recent interview with Variety. She described the "complicated" time during the Queen's funeral and said she was grateful to be there to support Prince Harry.

Meghan Markle also praised Queen Elizabeth II for her legacy and shared her gratitude that she was able to get to know her. She said, "Certainly, in terms of female leadership, she is the most shining example of what that looks like. I feel deep gratitude to have been able to spend time with her and get to know her."

The Duchess of Sussex also recalled the first official engagement she had with the Queen and how "special that felt." She said she feels "fortunate" and "continues to be proud to have had a nice warmth with the matriarch of the family."

However, according to royal commentator Richard Eden, her interview would have "left people with mixed emotions." He told the Daily Mail's Palace Confidential that "lots of it will have raised eyebrows because she talked about her relationship with the Queen."

He added that the Duchess of Sussex was unapologetic as "there was no sense of an apology for the hard times that she put the Queen through, same as they [Prince Harry] did with Prince Philip, with their interviews and insults of the royal family, all of these things that led up to the Queen's death."

Eden suggested that Meghan Markle could have apologised for the difficult times that she and Prince Harry allegedly put the royals through. He added that the 41-year-old could have also avoided talking about Queen Elizabeth II in the interview had she wanted to.

He said, "She certainly could have said, 'I am not here to talk about the Queen's death at all because I am here to publicise my commercial projects,' but maybe that would have been unreasonable, and she was paid for some tribute to the Queen."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attended the funeral events for Queen Elizabeth II in September, including the state funeral on Sept. 19. They also observed a seven-day period of mourning afterwards, during which the release of her cover interview had to be delayed.