It seems that Meghan Markle has a very close relationship with Oprah Winfrey. She reportedly frequently visits the media mogul at her Montecito mansion where she would confide in her about her problems and about life with her husband, Prince Harry.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex live in a nine-bedroom mansion in Montecito where they are neighbours with some famous celebrities. These include Katy Perry and her partner Orlando Bloom, Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi, and Winfrey, to name a few.

A source told Closer magazine that the 40-year-old is friends with the former talk show host and she would often visit when she has things to share. She reportedly "spends a fair amount of time at Oprah's palatial house, where they'll kick back with her closest friend, Gayle King, and talk about everything."

They would talk about Meghan Markle's "future plans to what's going on back in the U.K. and how Harry's coping with everything." Winfrey would even invite the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to watch movies at her place.

"Despite her former acting career, she doesn't go to the movies much but they've been known to watch private screenings at Oprah's place, and other power players in L.A. have hosted them for dinner parties and spiritual gatherings," the insider added.

Just weeks ago, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were seen driving into Winfrey's mansion with their friend, actress Janina Gavankar. The 37-year-old was at the wheel, Gavankar beside him, and the duchess in the backseat beside what appeared to be a baby car seat strapped in beside her.

They reportedly spent an hour at her house, but the visit alone prompted speculations that the royals could be planning a second Oprah interview. Their visit suspiciously also happened after they returned to the U.K. for the Platinum Jubilee celebrations, where they allegedly received a hostile reception not just from the royal family but from the British public too.

Royal experts claimed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could have visited Winfrey to talk about the Platinum Jubilee. The duchess could also share her side of the story on the allegations that she bullied palace aides. Rumours have it that they owe Oprah a second interview after the public heavily criticised their first in March 2021.