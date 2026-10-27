GB News presenter Alex Armstrong has warned Prince Harry that speaking publicly about royal tensions could damage any chance of reconciling with Prince William and King Charles III. Armstrong told the Daily Expresso podcast that if Harry genuinely wants peace, 'he's got to shut up,' after the Duke of Sussex used a new GQ interview to say he wants family relationships to 'work out.'

Harry told GQ, 'Some people don't want it to work out. I want it to work out.' He did not name anyone. A Sussex spokesperson later said the remark was not intended as a swipe at William or another member of the Royal Family, according to the Express report.

Prince Harry's GQ Interview Prompts Armstrong's Advice

Armstrong was speaking with Daily Expresso presenter JJ Anisiobi. During their discussion, Anisiobi referred to reports about William's feelings towards Harry and asked whether Harry should stop answering questions about the Royal Family.

The podcast exchange included claims that William no longer wanted contact with his younger brother. It did not include a direct statement from William, and Armstrong's response was his own view.

Armstrong suggested Harry could redirect interviewers towards his charitable work. 'I don't want to talk about that, I want to talk about this charity work I'm doing,' he said Harry could tell journalists. He then concluded, 'If he wants to have that reconciliation, he's got to shut up.'

The blunt advice followed Harry's appeal for a repaired relationship. In the GQ interview with Zach Baron, Harry called reconciliation 'the most important thing' and encouraged people to let go of the past.

He also acknowledged that family disagreements can leave lasting marks. 'Scars stick around for ever,' he said, describing his hope that relationships could improve. The interview offered Harry's perspective, but did not confirm that a reconciliation process was under way.

What Harry Said – And What We Still Don't Know

The contrast between Harry's public appeal and Armstrong's recommendation sits at the centre of the exchange. Harry chose to discuss reconciliation in an interview. Armstrong argued that he should stop discussing the family rift with journalists if he wants to improve the chances of a settlement.

That is a commentator's judgement, rather than evidence that speaking publicly has harmed the relationship. The available accounts do not establish what William thinks or whether the brothers are in contact. The distinction is important because the podcast's discussion of William relied on reports, not words from the Prince of Wales himself.

Years of Tensions in the Public Eye

Harry's public account of family tensions has unfolded over several years. The Express report notes that Harry and Meghan Markle stepped back from royal duties in 2020. Harry has since discussed his experiences in interviews and in his memoir, Spare.

In GQ, he framed his comments within a broader conversation about grief, parenting and how people carry experiences from one generation to the next. He said family breakdowns could feel familiar to others, and suggested people might consider their own relationships while watching the family's situation.

The interview did not identify the people Harry believes may not want reconciliation. His spokesperson's clarification addressed that point, saying his remark was not aimed at William or another royal relative. It did not confirm whether private discussions had taken place.

Armstrong's advice was clear, stop talking about the rift and focus on charitable work. Harry's stated hope is to repair family ties. The public record offers both positions, but no account from William himself.