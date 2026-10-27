Megyn Kelly has challenged Meghan Markle's public account of her struggles within the Royal Family, questioning how information about allegations concerning the Duchess of Sussex's estranged father fits into the wider narrative of her experiences. The American commentator revisited Meghan's 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey amid renewed scrutiny following reports that Philippine authorities are investigating allegations involving Thomas Markle Sr.

The controversy intensified after Meghan said she was 'deeply distressed' by reports concerning alleged child sexual abuse material at her father's former home in the Philippines. Thomas has denied the allegations, describing them as 'sick lies'. Meanwhile, the Metropolitan Police has confirmed receiving a letter containing allegations about him in January 2019 and is reviewing how the matter was handled. Neither the allegations against Thomas nor claims of deliberate concealment by Meghan should be treated as established facts.

Megyn Kelly Questions Meghan Markle's Account of Royal Family Struggles

On The Megyn Kelly Show on 23 October 2026, Kelly questioned Meghan's account of her struggles during her 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey, in which the Duchess described the period around January 2019 as one of the worst times of her life. Kelly argued that Meghan had largely attributed her unhappiness to her treatment by the Royal Family, with the period spanning 2019 and 2020 particularly difficult for her.

'And she blamed it entirely on the Royal family, right?' Kelly said.

Kelly also questioned why Meghan had not publicly discussed the earlier allegations concerning her father during her accounts of her personal struggles. She referred to a letter reportedly written by Thomas's former wife, Roslyn Markle, which allegedly contained claims of sexual abuse involving children. The allegations in the letter were unproven, and Thomas has denied the more recent accusations against him.

'The dishonesty of all this time, trying to paint his family as a bunch of demons who ruined her life without telling anyone she had found out that her own father was an alleged child molester,' Kelly added.

Kelly's remarks reflect her interpretation of Meghan's public narrative and do not establish that the Duchess deliberately withheld information or misrepresented her experiences.

Megyn Kelly Questions Timeline of Police Letter

Meghan said in a statement on 23 October that a letter containing troubling allegations about her father had been sent to the Metropolitan Police and Royalty and Specialist Protection in 2018 before being shared with her. The Metropolitan Police subsequently confirmed that it received the letter in January 2019.

The force said the letter was sent to its Protection Command because of concerns relating to the Duchess's security. It was reviewed and passed to the office of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for their awareness, but the allegations were not shared with other law enforcement agencies. The force is reviewing its handling of the matter and considering whether a referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct is necessary.

Following the clarification, a spokesperson for Meghan acknowledged that she may have been mistaken about the date, explaining that the police's time-stamped records should be treated as the accurate reference point. The discrepancy therefore concerns the timing of the letter's receipt and communication, rather than establishing that Meghan knowingly misrepresented events.

The Metropolitan Police has not said it is investigating Thomas over the allegations contained in the letter. Its review concerns the force's handling of the information.

Royal Commentary Raises Questions About the Sussexes' Narrative

Royal correspondent Tom Sykes has also questioned whether information reportedly shared with Meghan and Prince Harry about allegations concerning Thomas could affect how the couple's past difficulties are understood. He contrasted the issue with grievances discussed in Harry's memoir, Spare, and the couple's Netflix documentary, including disputes over clothing, accommodation and living arrangements.

Sykes suggested that the couple's accounts of their unhappiness had largely focused on their experiences with the Royal Family and the British press, while other sources of distress may also have shaped their lives. However, the existence of allegations concerning Meghan's father does not invalidate her account of her own experiences or establish that those allegations were deliberately omitted to mislead the public.

Meghan Markle Says Father's Allegations Are 'Deeply Distressing'

In her statement on 23 October 2026, Meghan said she was 'deeply distressed' by the reports and that her thoughts were with any children who may have been harmed. She also expressed hope that justice would be served and that the safety of children would remain the priority.

Meghan said a letter containing troubling allegations against her father had been sent to the Metropolitan Police and Royalty and Specialist Protection and was subsequently shared with her. She said she had been assured that the allegations were being investigated. She also explained that her decision to maintain distance from her father and prevent him from having contact with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet was intended to protect her children.

Thomas has denied the allegations concerning the reported material. Philippine authorities are investigating the claims, while the Metropolitan Police is reviewing its handling of the earlier letter. As these processes continue, the allegations remain distinct from any findings that authorities may ultimately make.