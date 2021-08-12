Royal fans were undoubtedly expecting to hear that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were at Barack Obama's birthday bash on Saturday, given their long-standing close relationship. On the contrary, they were reportedly not even invited.

In an article for The Sun, royal expert Angela Levin revealed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex "were never on the original guest list." She said the Obamas initially planned to host 475 people, but they had to trim that down because of the pandemic.

The former U.S. president turned 60 years old on Aug. 4, the same birthday as Meghan Markle. But he held the party over the weekend at his seven-bedroom home in Martha's Vineyard. A-list names who were reportedly at the celebration were Beyonce, Jay-Z, George Clooney and his wife Amal, Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, and Gayle King.

It is said the snub has upset the Duchess of Sussex because she was hoping to be invited with Prince Harry. Levin said, "I am told that despite claiming she was unable to attend, Meghan desperately wanted to be the special guest at the Obama's amazing party."

Barack and Michelle Obama reportedly wanted to temporarily disassociate themselves from the couple because of recent events in the Royal Family. They want to take a "step back" out of respect for Queen Elizabeth II. It is thought that the Obamas do not appreciate that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been talking badly about the royals especially since they value family.

"Michelle cares deeply about family. She and Barack believe parents and grandparents are very precious and you don't insult them, no matter what they do," Levin said.

Meanwhile, the former "Suits" star celebrated her 40th birthday with a global initiative to help mentor women returning to the workforce. She released a video message encouraging people to participate in the cause, which she called "40x40."

In it, Meghan Markle revealed that she has asked "40 friends, activists, athletes, artists, and world leaders to" help kick off the initiative. Interestingly, neither Michelle nor Barack made it to the list. According to her office, Hilary Clinton, Adele, and Stella McCartney were among those she invited.