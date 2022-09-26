Meghan Markle was seen shedding tears during the state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II on Sept. 19. While some claimed that her show of grief was fake, a body language expert said otherwise.

The Duchess of Sussex was pictured crying while she watched the funeral procession outside Westminster Abbey after the service. Tom Bower, author of "Revenge: Meghan, Harry, and the War Between the Windsors," told Dan Wootton on GB News that the former "Suits" star was crying for herself and not for Her Majesty.

Meanwhile, others on Twitter accused her of only pretending to cry at the funeral. They brought back an old interview of a then-young Meghan Markle who admitted that she can "cry on cue" and do even just one tear from the left eye. Coincidentally, she was pictured wiping away a tear from her left eye at the funeral.

However, body language expert Jonathan Sacerdoti defended the Duchess of Sussex. He said she showed genuine grief at the Queen's funeral and her tears were real.

"I always think it's best to try to take things at face value and give people the benefit of the doubt, especially at difficult moments like those involving grief or the loss of a family member," he said according to The News International.

Sacerdoti added, "And when that family is Her Majesty the Queen, and with all the tensions within the family, it's fair to assume that if you have to act out your grief in such a public way, whoever you are, you may find it very difficult, you may well be sad."

He thinks it unfair for people to accuse Meghan Markle of faking her tears when there is "no reason or evidence to suggest that that's the case." He pointed out the fact that the Duchess of Sussex "has spoken in the past about how lovely the Queen was in welcoming her to the family."

Sacerdoti believes that the former "Suits" star "has been quite careful not to make allegations and accusations about the late Queen. On the contrary, she was quite warm about her when discussing in the past." She only had kind words to say about the Queen in her Oprah interview in 2021.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry joined the royals in mourning the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Sept. 8. They have since returned home to be with their children in California.