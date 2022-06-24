Meghan Markle made some serious allegations against Kate Middleton in her Oprah interview in 2021 that reportedly left Prince William aghast. It is said that the claims only fuelled the rift between Prince Harry and his older brother.

Royal author Tina Brown said that the Duchess of Sussex made some damaging revelations about her sister-in-law when she clarified the rumours that she made Kate cry in the leadup to the Royal Wedding in May 2018. The duchess told Winfrey that "the reverse happened" and that it was the mum-of-three who made her so upset that she cried.

Regardless, Meghan Markle shared that Kate Middleton apologised to her thereafter with a note and flowers, which she accepted. Apart from that, the former "Suits" star also brought up reports that the Duchess of Cambridge was known as "Waity Katy."

According to Brown, who wrote "The Palace Papers: Inside the House of Windsor, the Truth, and the Turmoil," Prince William was left "disgusted by Meghan's attack on Kate because she can't answer back."

The royals are known for keeping a stiff upper lip. They abide by their established motto of "never complain, never explain." This is why up until now, Kate Middleton has not aired her side of the story regarding the crying incident.

But Prince William broke the protocol when he responded to a reporter's question about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's allegations of racism against the royals in their Oprah interview. He told a reporter, "We are very much not a racist family."

As for Meghan Markle's claims about Kate Middleton, royal editor Kate Mansey said that they only heightened the alleged tension between Prince Harry and his brother. Speaking on the "Palace Confidential" podcast she said, "It was such a shame. It was described to me as 'civil' which is palace courtier for what the rest of us would refer to as frosty."

"You do wonder whether it could be their kind of gift to the Queen to make up somehow. But there's been so much said - obviously, Oprah," she added. Mansey thinks that those comments Meghan Markle made about Kate Middleton in her Oprah interview "were extremely damaging to the brothers' friendship."