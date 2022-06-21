Meghan Markle has reportedly told Prince Harry to no longer make the first move in reconciling with Prince William and Kate Middleton after the couple snubbed their olive branch at the Platinum Jubilee.

Aside from joining the celebrations for Queen Elizabeth II's 70th year on the throne, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex returned to the U.K. in the hope of repairing their relationship with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. It is said that they invited them to Lilibet's first birthday party at Frogmore Cottage as an olive branch.

However, Prince William and Kate Middleton allegedly turned down the invite. But reports have it that they were already scheduled to go to Cardiff, Wales on the same day as the party on June 4. There were questions as to why the couple had to take Prince George and Princess Charlotte with them, when the children could have spent the time getting to know their first cousin.

Regardless, the snub has reportedly left Meghan Markle feeling dejected. A source told Heat magazine that she has even told Prince Harry that they have got to stop making the first move in trying to make peace with the Cambridges.

The insider said, "Meghan believes they've got to stop making the first move and offering all these olive branches that just get thrown back in their faces." The source claimed that the couple may not even greet Prince William on his 40th birthday on June 21 saying, "They may send a card and small gift, but it's unlikely. The way the Cambridges were with them at the Jubilee was hurtful, and they're not likely to forget that in a hurry."

Sadly, it reportedly also "stings" that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are not invited to the Duke of Cambridge's birthday party. "There's an acute awareness and acceptance that the Sussexes will have no part in the celebrations, and the tension between the brothers at the Jubilee only served to underline how low their relationship has sunk," the insider claimed. Prince William will reportedly hold a family banquet at either Buckingham Palace or Anmer Hall. It is believed that Queen Elizabeth II has also agreed to host something more private at Windsor Castle.