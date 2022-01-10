Meghan Markle and Prince Harry want Archie and Lilibet to have a normal upbringing and this means keeping their lives private. This is in contrast to Prince William and Kate Middleton, who have always followed royal protocol when it comes to their children.

Relationship Consultant and Strategist at Berkeley International, Mairead Molloy said the former "Suits" star obviously "takes a much more modern approach." On the contrary, her sister-in-law "appears to stick to tradition."

"Meghan trusts in her own decisions and makes her own way when it comes to motherhood. She does that by taking influence from others outside of the Royal Family," Molloy told the Express.

"While both royals will mostly keep their children out of the limelight, it seems Meghan has made privacy more of a priority. Although Kate is more traditional, she still finds a way to break away from tradition," she continued adding that the Duchess of Sussex "trusts in her own decisions and makes her own way when it comes to motherhood. She does that by taking influence from others outside of the Royal Family."

Read more Harry and Meghan share first glimpse of Lilibet and reveal Archie's face in Christmas snap

Molloy claimed that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry value Archie and Lilibet's privacy, as such they have stepped back as senior royals. They have also since moved out of the U.K. and settled into their new lives in their Montecito mansion in Santa Barbara, California.

"Privacy is the factor that Meghan and Harry want to give their children, seeking as normal an upbringing as possible. For example, Meghan and Harry chose to forego their children's royal titles, keeping them out of the spotlight and parent without an army of staff. It seems that they are in their own happy, private bubble," Molly explained. This is despite the fat that Meghan complained and accused the Royal Family of discrimination by allegedly refusing to make Archie a prince.

Certainly, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have broken royal traditions when it comes to their children. They had initially refused to reveal the names of Archie's godparents and even opted for a private christening instead of a public one. They also did not have their photos taken leaving the hospital with Archie, which Kate Middleton and Prince William have done for each of their children Princes George and Louis, and Princess Charlotte. Molly claimed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex probably spent Christmas in a "more of a normal, less royal dynamic but with the same family values."