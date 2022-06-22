Self-proclaimed psychic Deborah Davies criticised Meghan Markle for having the guts to join the Platinum Jubilee celebrations after she trashed the royal family in March 2021.

The Duchess of Sussex returned to the U.K. for the first time since Megxit to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II's 70th year on the throne. She accompanied Prince Harry and their two children Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1.

According to Davies, the former "Suits" star has got "balls of steel" for publicly showing up at the event after she dissed the British royals in her Oprah interview. She told the Daily Star, "She has balls of steel, she can sit on that sofa with Oprah and say everything she's said about The Royal Family then arrive in this country to take part in the Jubilee celebrations, that's some brass neck that is."

The "Real Housewives of Cheshire" alum also shared her first impression of Meghan Markle when she saw her at her wedding to Prince Harry in May 2018. She said, "I just sat there shaking my head. I was stood there saying, 'This is a complete and utter disaster waiting to happen.'"

Davies said that aside from her, Princess Anne also saw through the Duchess of Sussex. The Queen's daughter reportedly does not need to say anything because it shows on her face when she does not approve of something or someone. The TV star said the princess inherited this trait from her late father, Prince Philip.

"Princess Anne is fabulous, she just gives everything that she thinks away on her face. She doesn't need to say anything, you can see it in her eyes. You take one look at her and you can see what she's thinking, she's totally transparent," the reality TV star said.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were only in two events during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations. They watched the Trooping the Colour parade and attended the Thanksgiving service at St. Paul's Cathedral. Royal experts claimed there was tension among the senior royals with them around. The couple did not even publicly mingle with Prince Charles and Camilla, nor with Prince William and Kate Middleton.