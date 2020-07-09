Meghan Markle may have become a part British royal family after she married Prince Harry, but she apparently already had some solid roots in Britain. According to an online genealogy platform, the Duchess of Sussex is related to the iconic British prime minister Winston Churchill.

Prince Harry married the former American television actress Meghan Markle in May 2018. The couple supposedly met through a friend when she was still actively a part of the Hollywood industry. Now, the couple has separated from the royal family and is expected to permanently settle in their current Los Angeles home.

Meanwhile, Hello notes that Meghan's ties to England goes back much further along than we already know. This was discovered by My Heritage in 2017, a few months before Meghan and Harry's royal wedding. The blog claimed that the duo is sixth cousins, five times removed. Their family trees get connected to a man named Zachariah Howe, who was born in the year 1640 in Massachusetts as a descendent of British settlers who migrated from Essex.

Churchill was the British Prime Minister who led the country to victory during the Second World War and again in a war from 1951 to 55. He was also the prime minister when Harry's grandmother and the current monarch Queen Elizabeth II took over the reign of the British Empire and the Commonwealth in the year 1953. He was the first prime minister, the queen worked with. Meanwhile, he remains one of the most significant figures of the 20th century due to his political and military contribution to the country's progress.

In addition, the website also links Markle directly to the iconic English playwright, poet, and actor, William Shakespeare. The royal mother-of-one is reportedly the fifth cousin of "Romeo and Juliet" writer, thirteen times removed. Their connection comes together with a relative named Joan and John Whalesborough from the 14th century. While Meghan is apparently the descendant of Joan, Shakespeare was related to her husband John who was born in 1369.