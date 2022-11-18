Meghan Markle went out of her way to look for milk formula in the U.K. for a friend's employee in the U.S. amid a shortage in the country early this year. This was revealed by her friend Tyler Perry during the recent Baby2Baby Gala on Saturday, Nov. 12.

According to Vanity Fair, Perry shared this story with a group of 800 guests gathered at the Pacific Design Center in Los Angeles. He told the crowd that he reached out to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex after one of his employees turned to him asking for help in finding infant formula because stores in the U.S. were out.

At that time, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were in London. According to the publication, "Perry began the hunt on their [employee's) behalf and came up empty. He ended up calling" the royal couple, who asked stores in London if they too "were as hard up as those in the US" in procuring milk formula. The filmmaker "told his employee that Markle was going to stores on their behalf. That's how dire the crisis was."

Perry did not specify when this happened. The milk shortage reportedly started in February and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were in the U.K. three times since. First was a quick stop to see Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle in April ahead of their trip to The Hague for the Invictus Games. Then they came back in June for the Platinum Jubilee celebrations and in September for the Queen's funeral. The couple has also yet to confirm Perry's story.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex developed a friendship with Perry after they stepped back from their royal duties in 2020. They lived in Canada for a while and decided to move to California amid the onslaught of the paparazzi on their privacy in the country.

Meghan Markle revealed in her Oprah interview that Perry reached out to her and offered his Beverly Hills mansion while they look for their own home in Los Angeles, California. He even paid for their security detail. They stayed at his home for three months before they moved to Montecito. She said his help gave them "breathing room" to try to figure out what they were going to do.