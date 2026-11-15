Meghan Markle reportedly wants Prince Harry to expand his political influence, according to unnamed sources whose claims followed his 10 November speech at the European Parliament in Brussels.

Harry's appearance focused on online safety for children, with appeals to social media companies and lawmakers to strengthen protections. The sources presented the address as a possible preview of a wider political role, but their account does not establish that Harry has decided to enter politics.

Meghan Markle Reportedly Wants Harry to Expand His Influence

The unnamed insiders claimed Meghan believes her husband has the public profile, platform and connections to influence world leaders. They described her as wanting him to move beyond charity appearances and participate more prominently in international policy discussions.

'She wants him influencing presidents, challenging politicians and becoming a global powerhouse,' the insiders were quoted as stating.

The account also claimed Meghan wants Harry to 'think bigger' and does not want him to continue 'cutting ribbons and making speeches at charity events.'

Those descriptions reflect ambitions attributed to Meghan rather than a public announcement of Harry's intentions. The account identifies no proposed political position or formal plan.

The sources pointed to the Brussels appearance and what they described as Harry's increasing involvement in policy debates and appeals for government action. His reported speech, however, concerned the responsibilities of technology companies and lawmakers towards children.

Online Safety Shapes the Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Appearance

In his reported Brussels remarks, Harry urged social platforms to prevent children from encountering content that company leaders would not want their own children watching. He argued that children's safety should take precedence over profit.

Harry also claimed that most of those running the companies prevent their own children from accessing social media because they understand its risks. That assertion formed part of his appeal for platforms to take greater responsibility for protecting young users.

He called for 'safety by design,' urging lawmakers to ensure protections were incorporated from the outset. His argument was that intervention came too late once an app had reached a child's hands.

The speech described an internet where children could 'go online and discover something wonderful.' Harry also addressed the difficulties some bereaved parents had encountered when seeking information about their children's deaths.

'For many parents, even though their child killed themselves, they've had to wait years – in some instances, eight years – to get access to their child's phone... Because of the company's privacy policies, the parents were blocked from finding out how their child died. That cannot be right.'

His reported remarks therefore addressed both preventing harm and allowing parents access to information after a child's death.

Meghan Markle Claims Renew Attention to Royal Neutrality

Another unnamed source claimed Meghan considers the monarchy's political restrictions unreasonable and believes Harry should be free to express his views. The source also attributed to her support for Harry challenging the institution.

The claims concern a convention under which the monarch, as an unelected head of state, remains politically neutral and working royals stay out of party politics. Harry and Meghan have left working royal life.

Meghan's interest in public policy predates her royal role. She addressed a UN Women conference on women's rights in 2015.

Plans announced on 5 November called for the couple to deliver a joint speech and join a panel with international activists. Meghan accompanied Harry to the Brussels event but withdrew from the planned joint address.