The Princess of Wales sent a Welsh-language message to BBC Radio 2 presenter Owain Wyn Evans on Friday, 13 November 2026, prompting him to exclaim 'Oh my gosh!' as he neared the finish of a charity cycling challenge. Evans later praised her pronunciation as 'perfect'.

The recording was played during Sara Cox's breakfast programme as the Welsh broadcaster tackled the final stage of a five-day ride for BBC Children in Need. His journey covered nearly 400 miles through Scotland, Northern Ireland, England and Wales, with Cardiff as the finishing point.

Cox teased a royal surprise before revealing that Catherine had sent encouragement in Evans's native language. He responded with a startled 'Oh my gosh!' before listening to the message.

A Royal Message in Welsh

Catherine opened with the Welsh greeting 'Bore da Owain' and introduced herself by her first name. She went on to praise Evans's progress, urge him to keep going and wish him well for the remainder of the ride.

The message was brief, but the choice of language gave it a personal touch. Rather than sending a conventional English greeting, the Princess addressed the Welsh-speaking presenter in the language he grew up with.

Asked by Cox what Catherine had said, Evans translated the encouragement for listeners. He appeared surprised by the unexpected message and repeatedly expressed his astonishment at the royal intervention.

Cox then asked about Catherine's pronunciation. Evans offered an emphatic verdict: 'Yeah, it was perfect! She's doing great!'

His praise reflected his assessment of the recording, rather than evidence that Catherine speaks Welsh fluently. The Princess delivered the message directly to Evans as he approached the end of the ride.

Evans thanked Catherine while continuing his journey through Wales. By Friday morning, the cycling effort had raised £2.9 million for BBC Children in Need, according to the Press Association.

The fundraising appeal supports projects providing practical help, safe spaces and opportunities for children experiencing hardship throughout the UK.

William and Kate's Welsh Lessons

The broadcast also recalled the royal couple's efforts to learn Welsh, a language associated with the title they have held since 2022.

During a visit to St Thomas's Church in Swansea that year, Prince William spoke about practising Welsh. The church supports local families through services including a food bank and a baby supply initiative.

The Rev Steven Bunting later recalled the Prince discussing expressions he had been learning. They included 'paned', a word used for a cup of tea, and 'bara brith', the traditional Welsh tea loaf.

During a visit to Powys in March 2026, William and Catherine met a group of Welsh learners at the Gallery Café. The Princess jokingly asked whether the group intended to test their Welsh.

When a participant praised William's progress, Catherine responded warmly, describing her husband as very smart. The exchange showed the couple discussing their language learning with people in Wales.

Friday's recording offered another public example of the couple's interest in Welsh. For Evans, it came as he neared the end of a five-day fundraising ride that had taken him across four nations.

The ride was BBC Radio 2's longest-distance fundraising challenge for Children in Need. The charity supports children and young people facing disadvantages across the United Kingdom.