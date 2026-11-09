Doria Ragland, the mother of Meghan Markle, reportedly assisted Federal Bureau of Investigation agents in identifying her former husband, Thomas Markle Sr., within redacted photographs central to an international child sexual abuse material inquiry.

According to PEOPLE's report on Sunday, 8 November 2026, the 70-year-old former social worker provided crucial assistance that enabled federal authorities to confirm Markle's likeness in images recovered during multi-agency raids.

The revelation follows the 82-year-old retired Hollywood lighting director's arrest outside Tampa, Florida, on Friday, 6 November, where he was formally charged on a criminal complaint with one count of possession of child pornography.

While a heavily redacted federal affidavit details an interview with a confidential individual designated as 'Witness 3' who has known Markle since the 1970s, federal authorities have not publicly unsealed the witness's true identity to safeguard their personal privacy and safety.

As federal prosecutors in California prepare to advance a case carrying a potential 20-year prison sentence, reports that Meghan is also prepared to cooperate with investigators have deepened the global fallout surrounding the fractured royal family.

Although the affidavit confirms that an unidentified witness recognised him, it does not establish whether Ragland provided that identification.

Doria Ragland Reportedly Assists FBI Investigation

According to the federal affidavit, investigators interviewed a person identified as 'Witness 3' on 5 November. The witness had known Markle since the 1970s and reviewed redacted versions of two photographs showing only the adult man.

The witness identified him as Markle. The FBI agent explained that witnesses' identities were withheld to protect their privacy and safety. Ragland and Markle married in 1979, welcomed Meghan in 1981 and divorced in 1987.

Their history of the relationship does not establish that she was 'Witness 3'. Federal authorities have not publicly confirmed her precise role in the investigation.

Thomas Markle Faces Federal Charge After Storage Unit Searches

The investigation followed information received by the FBI in October about suspected child sexual abuse material among Markle's belongings in the Philippines.

Investigators subsequently identified two storage units registered to Markle in the Los Angeles area. According to the affidavit, federal agents obtained search warrants on 30 October and 4 November.

The US Department of Justice said agents recovered approximately 78 items, including film negatives, slides and books. Authorities alleged that the materials included suspected child sexual abuse images.

First Assistant US Attorney Bill Essayli described the allegations as 'extremely serious' and said prosecutors would pursue the case.

Markle was charged on 6 November with one count of possession of child pornography, the statutory name of the federal offence. He faces a maximum of 20 years in prison if convicted.

Markle previously denied allegations involving such material and remains presumed innocent.

Meghan Markle's Response as Federal Case Continues

The report also said Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, was prepared to assist investigating authorities. However, there is no public confirmation that she has been interviewed or formally requested to provide evidence.

Meghan previously said she was 'deeply distressed' by the allegations against her father. Markle did not enter a plea during his appearance in federal court in Tampa on Friday, 6 November.

According to PEOPLE, he was released on his own recognisance to his assisted-living facility in Florida and ordered to surrender his passport. His arraignment is expected to take place in California, although no date has been announced.

The FBI investigation remains ongoing, with federal authorities yet to disclose the identity of 'Witness 3'.

The criminal complaint does not establish whether Doria Ragland was the person who identified Markle in the photographs. Her reported assistance, therefore, remains unconfirmed by publicly available court records.