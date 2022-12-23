Meghan Markle is accused of lying about not knowing how to curtsy after an old clip from "Suits" showed her doing the gesture.

Footage taken from the time the Duchess of Sussex played Rachel Zane in the legal series showed her doing the curtsy to Louis Litt (Rick Hoffman). She bent her knees slightly without bowing her head.

Instagram user @emiliehrh shared the clip along with, "Remember when #meghamarkle told #Oprah, she had no idea what curtsy was, Fergie had to run out and teach her how to curtsy. She said she practiced in front of the house. In the Netflix documentary, she re-enacted the 'medieval dinner and tournament' curtsy and mocked the Queen. Here she is on @suitspeacock a few years ago executing a curtsy perfectly."

The user also claimed that Meghan Markle lied about ballet being one of her skills and explained, "Any self-respected [sic] ballerina would tell you, the first thing they teach you in a ballet class are the steps and how to curtsey at the end. I don't understand why she has a need to lie about such silly things."

The netizen claimed not bothering to look up how to curtsy while dating Prince Harry only makes the former actress "look ignorant and uncultured."

In an episode of the Netflix series "Harry & Meghan," the Duchess of Sussex shared that she did not know how to do the curtsy before she met Queen Elizabeth II. She said she did not know that they were going to meet the monarch until moments before.

Meghan Markle recalled being in the car en route to Royal Lodge for lunch when Prince Harry told her that his grandmother was going to be there as well. He then asked if she knew how to curtsy and said, "And I just thought it was a joke."

Meghan Markle revealed that Sarah Ferguson and Princess Eugenie were fortunately there to teach her how to properly curtsy in front of Queen Elizabeth II. She then executed an exaggerated bow on the show which seemingly did not please Prince Harry and the viewers who accused her of mocking the late monarch.