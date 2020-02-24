Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have to return to London for the Commonwealth Day service on Monday, March 9, and it has been revealed that the former actress will also be visiting her private patronages during the tour.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have to finish off some previously unannounced royal engagements during their visit to the UK, one of them being the Commonwealth Day service which is attended by the members of the British royal family annually. It is also expected that the British prince will arrive ahead of his wife in the country for some solo royal engagements, one of which includes him hosting a summit on behalf of the Travalyst initiative in Scotland.

Meanwhile, a source revealed to Harper's Bazaar that Meghan will also be "conducting something private and patronage-related meetings during her time in London."

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expected to complete their transition from senior members to financially independent members of the royal family by Tuesday, March 31. The royal couple in a recent statement further explained how are they planning to reach financial independence. The parents-of-one revealed they will be starting a non-profit organisation, rather than a foundation, once they have transitioned into their new royal roles.

During their statement, Harry and Meghan also said that the 'Megxit' has been "saddening," particularly "given the closeness of Their Royal Highnesses and their dedicated team." The couple has to let go of their team of 15 members as they close their office in Buckingham Palace.

Meanwhile, the Sussexes have been pondering over the name of their new "charitable entity," after Queen Elizabeth II denied them the use of "Sussex Royal." Their spokesperson said in a statement: "While The Duke and Duchess are focused on plans to establish a new non-profit organisation, given the specific U.K. Government rules surrounding use of the word Royal, it has been therefore agreed that their non-profit organisation, when it is announced this Spring, will not be named Sussex Royal Foundation. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex do not intend to use 'SussexRoyal' in any territory post-spring 2020."

If certain investigative journalists were to do their jobs, perhaps they would see that Shoebox Project Foundation is owned by a Mr Roy in North Carolina and has no affiliations or ties to our charity The Shoebox Project. Happy Sunday. February 23, 2020

Several media reports claimed last Sunday that Harry and Meghan have found the name of their new charity, as their close friend Jessica Mulroney had registered the website "Sussex Global Charities" under her charitable entity The "Shoebox Project Foundation."

However, Mulroney later refuted the speculations, Fox News reports. She wrote on Twitter: "If certain investigative journalists were to do their jobs, perhaps they would see that Shoebox Project Foundation is owned by a Mr. Roy in North Carolina and has no affiliations or ties to our charity The Shoebox Project. Happy Sunday."