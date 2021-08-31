Meghan Markle's estranged half-brother Thomas Marke Jr. marked the end of his filming for "Big Brother VIP" in Australia with a photo taken at the airport.

The 55-year-old took to Instagram on Sunday to announce that he is heading back home to the United States. He shared his picture taken with a group of girls as he joked, "My awesome airline girls. I'm trying to get them to come to Los Angeles and babysit me."

Thomas Markle Jr returns to the US after joking he was planning to ‘hide from immigration’ https://t.co/NKYiMotYlw — Thrift Your Wallet (@ThriftWallet) August 29, 2021

Thomas Jr. reportedly still has several more months of approved stay in New South Wales on his visa. But he flew back home nonetheless on his own accord.

The window fitter from Grant's Pass, Oregon, is part of the star-studded cast of the reality TV show, which is set to premiere on Channel Seven later this year. He previously joked about "hiding from immigration" to live in Australia in a video taken from the show's hotel backyard.

Read more Thomas Markle Jr. blasts 'shallow' sister Meghan Markle in 'Big Brother VIP' preview

"It's going to be an amazing, amazing show. I'm looking forward to making it all the way to the end. As a matter of fact, I think I'm going to hide from immigration and I'm not going to go home," he said in the beachside clip.

Thomas Jr. was a last-minute addition to "Big Brother VIP" to replace British columnist Katie Hopkins. He has not been one to shy from criticising his estranged half-sister Meghan Markle in his introduction to the series. He had called himself the "biggest brother of them all" and blasted the royal as a "shallow" woman who is not right for Prince Harry.

"I told Prince Harry, I think she's going to ruin your life. She's very shallow," he said in the preview.

It is said that he has more family secrets to reveal about the Duchess of Sussex in the show. It is a mystery what he could reveal given that he has been estranged from his sister for years. He admitted it himself in previous interviews.

Royal experts claimed that Thomas Jr.'s appearance in "Big Brother VIP" has its pros and cons on Meghan Markle's reputation. It could either gain her some sympathy or shame from the public.