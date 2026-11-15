Meghan Markle's As Ever website traffic fell by about 9% in October 2026 compared with a year earlier, according to Similarweb estimates analysed by Newsweek. The US lifestyle retailer recorded approximately 179,000 visits, down from 197,000, as it prepared for the holiday shopping season.

An unnamed source familiar with As Ever told Newsweek that sales nevertheless increased year on year. The company has not released figures that would independently verify the claim.

As Ever Website Traffic Falls Despite October Rebound

The difference between October 2025 and October 2026 amounted to roughly 18,000 visits, or 9.1%. These are estimates of website visits, not counts of unique customers, completed orders or revenue.

October also brought a recovery from September 2026, when visits were estimated at 141,000. The increase to 179,000 was almost 27%, although traffic remained below January's estimated 268,000 visits. July had brought a low of approximately 127,000.

An As Ever spokesperson previously described variations in website activity to Newsweek as the 'normal ebb and flow of a consumer brand'.

'Product drops and PR create predictable spikes in engagement, so I wouldn't read too much into a single period,' the representative said.

Those remarks preceded the latest October figures. Without published order totals, revenue or profit figures, the traffic estimates cannot establish whether As Ever's financial performance has improved or deteriorated.

Sales Claim Does Not Establish Meghan Markle's Revenue

The anonymous source's account offers a different measure of the business, but it remains unverified. Fewer visits can coincide with more orders if a greater proportion of visitors buy something. As Ever has not disclosed the conversion figures needed to assess that possibility.

The comparison also spans two stages of a young retailer. As Ever's first products sold out rapidly after its April 2025 launch, and inventory was reportedly more consistent by August that year.

Newsweek reported that October 2025 was only the second full month with products consistently available, following repeated stock shortages. That complicates comparisons with the earliest months after launch.

Meghan Markle's Holiday Push Follows Netflix Separation

Netflix and As Ever announced the end of their business partnership on 6 March 2026. Netflix said Meghan's transition to running the brand independently had 'always' been intended. The announcement did not attribute the decision to website traffic or sales performance.

In a 17 June 2025 interview on Emma Grede's Aspire podcast, Meghan discussed Netflix's support and described the arrangement as 'doubling down in the growth of me as an entrepreneur'. She also raised the prospect of expanding overseas.

Newsweek reported that As Ever had sought trademark protection in Britain, Canada and Australia. Applications do not confirm launch dates. The brand's shipping policy currently allows US deliveries but says international shipping is unavailable.

Similarweb estimated that nearly 60% of October visits came from US IP addresses and almost 20% from Britain. Canada accounted for approximately 6% and Australia 4%. The locations indicate online interest, not purchases.

As Ever is now promoting gift baskets, chocolates and a 2026 Advent calendar developed with Los Angeles chocolatier Compartés. Its holiday collection is available online, but the company has disclosed no sales totals for those products.