Prince William reportedly does not want Prince Harry at his future coronation, according to a claim discussed by veteran royal photographer Arthur Edwards on the Express podcast Royals Unscripted.

The remarks, reported on Saturday, 14 November 2026, have renewed questions about whether the estranged brothers could reconcile before William becomes king.

The Prince of Wales is first in line to succeed King Charles III. However, there is no announced date for his eventual coronation, and neither brother has publicly confirmed any decision about Harry's attendance.

A Coronation Claim, Not a Confirmed Decision

During the Express podcast, royal editor Emily Ferguson questioned Edwards about Cup of Tea, Arthur?, My Extraordinary 50 Years Photographing the Royal Family, published by HarperCollins on 5 November.

Ferguson described a passage in the book as suggesting that William 'doesn't want his own brother at the Coronation.' She also portrayed the brothers as so estranged that even meeting in the same room could be difficult.

Her comments were an account of what Edwards had written, not a quotation from William. The published exchange offered no direct confirmation that the Prince of Wales intends to exclude Harry from a future ceremony.

Prince Harry ‘not trusted’ by Prince William as brutal reason behind royal rift revealed 👑🥊 #RoyalUpdate #Harry #William pic.twitter.com/NAg5oVy0ZW — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) November 12, 2026

Edwards has covered the Royal Family for five decades, photographing royal tours, weddings and landmark occasions. Yet that experience did not lead him to claim certainty about the cause of the brothers' disagreement.

He acknowledged that he did not know what had started the row. Reflecting on its possible seriousness, he suggested that 'maybe there's no forgiveness there.'

The photographer's remarks raise questions about reconciliation, but they do not establish William's present intentions. Nor do they amount to evidence that invitations to a coronation, which has no announced date, have been considered.

Harry's Memoir Put Family Disputes in Public View

The discussion also returned to tensions involving Harry's wife, Meghan Markle. Edwards did not identify a particular dispute over Meghan as the confirmed reason for the brothers' estrangement.

Their disagreements became especially public following the release of Harry's memoir, Spare, in January 2023. In it, Harry alleged that William physically confronted him during an argument at Nottingham Cottage in London in 2019.

According to Harry's account, William criticised Meghan, and the exchange escalated until his brother grabbed his collar and knocked him to the floor. Harry also alleged that William had described Meghan as difficult, rude and abrasive.

Those allegations remain Harry's account of the confrontation, rather than independently established findings. They help explain why the relationship attracts scrutiny, but they cannot establish whether William wants Harry at his coronation.

Harry attended King Charles III's coronation at Westminster Abbey on 6 May 2023, despite the public dispute. His presence at his father's ceremony does not determine what would happen at William's.

The Royal Family's published succession order places Harry fifth, behind William and William's children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. If William becomes monarch and the order remains unchanged, George would become heir apparent and Harry would move to fourth.

For now, the reported exclusion remains a claim discussed on a podcast. There has been no public invitation decision, and whether the brothers could eventually share that occasion is unresolved.