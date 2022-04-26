Thomas Markle criticised Prince Harry in his recent TV interview and likened him to a child who follows Meghan Markle around.

The 77-year-old did not have nice things to say about his son-in-law during his interview with Dan Wootton on GB News. He called him an "idiot" for being indecisive about returning to the U.K. for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations, despite reports that he will have full security during family events.

He said, "I think it's ridiculous. He knows how much security you're going to have. He's totally safe in that situation. So I don't understand the things he says and I have so little respect for that man. I think he's an idiot."

Furthermore, Thomas said Prince Harry is "not a man" the way he follows Meghan Markle around "like a child." He even compared him to Prince William and Prince Charles as he continued, "You can tell me he was in the military but, I can't believe it. I think he's kind of a wuss and always will be. He's got a brother that's a real man and he's got a father who is a real man. But I don't think he's ever growing up."

The former Hollywood lighting director also did not spare his own daughter from his criticism. He accused her of destroying the Duke of Sussex's relationship with the royals. He said that she "personally drove a wedge" between the royals.

During the interview, Thomas also agreed with what Donald Trump recently said about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. In his interview with Piers Morgan, the former United States president said that the couple disrespected Her Majesty and the British public and suggested that Queen Elizabeth II strip them of their royal titles for good.

In describing Prince Harry, Trump said, "Harry is whipped like no person I think I've ever seen." He claimed that the duke has been "led around by his nose" by Meghan Markle. In response, Thomas said, "Well, that's the only time I'll ever agree with Donald Trump.''

Thomas also told Wootton about his plan to see Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Charles at the Platinum Jubilee celebrations. He wants to personally thank the Prince of Wales for walking Meghan Markle down the aisle during her wedding and wants to pay his respects to Her Majesty.