Days after Jessica Mulroney lost her morning show hosting gig and her reality show due to a race row, reports emerged that Meghan Markle has also cut ties with her and had already been looking for an excuse to end their friendship as she suspected Mulroney is profiting from her royal status.

A fresh report in Entertainment Tonight claims that several friends of Meghan Markle also had the same concern about Jessica Mulroney. "(Meghan's friends have been) concerned for some time that Jessica has been profiting from her relationship with Meghan and using it to further her brand. That's something (Prince) William and Harry have never accepted with any of their friends," a source told the outlet.

The Duchess of Sussex first met Mulroney when she was filming "Suits" in Toronto and the latter worked as her stylist. The duo developed a friendship over the years and latter was in attendance at Meghan Markle's 2018 wedding to Prince Harry in England as well as her baby shower. Several reports claimed that Meghan has ended her friendship with Mulroney for good amid the race row against the stylist, which started when in influencer Sasha Exeter claimed Mulroney used her "textbook white privilege" to hamper her career.

However, according to the source, these reports that Meghan has completely cut off Mulroney is an exaggeration. "Jessica made an error in judgment which was regrettable and for which she has apologised and made a vow to step back and learn from her insensitivity. Regardless, Jessica has been a source of strength for Meghan in the past during some of her most difficult times. She even watched over (Markle's son) Archie," the source said.

An earlier report in Mail Online had claimed that the British royal had been left "absolutely mortified" by Mulroney's "tone-deaf" threats to Exeter, and told close friends that she can "no longer be associated with her."

"Meghan is absolutely mortified that she's been dragged into this complete mess. She said Jessica is in no way a racist, but the way she handled the situation (with the fashion influencer) was tone-deaf and heartbreaking," a friend of the 38-year-old told the outlet.

"Meghan said friends reflect friends and because of what's at stake she can no longer be associated with Jessica, at least not in public. She has to do what she has to do in order to preserve her dignity and her own reputation," the source added.

Meanwhile, Mulroney's husband Ben Mulroney announced on Monday that he is stepping down from CTV's talk because of the race row against his wife. "I love my wife. However, it is not my place to speak for her. And today, together, we are committed to doing the work to both learn and understand more about anti-Black racism as well as learn and understand more about our blind spots," the TV host said on Canada's "Your Morning" show on Monday.

"So, what does this mean for me? Well, it means acknowledging here today that my privilege has benefitted me greatly," he said, adding that he hopes the anchor replacing him is black, indigenous or a person of colour.