An entertainment expert believes that Meghan Markle stepping out in public without Prince Harry hints at her return to her pre-royal life, specifically as an actress. She gave up her successful career ahead of their wedding in May 2018.

Mark Boardman, founder of showbiz and lifestyle website MarkMeets, noted the number of times the Duchess of Sussex was seen stepping out solo while her husband was away for work. He was in Japan and Singapore recently in August to raise awareness and funds for his Sentebale charity.

Meanwhile, the former "Suits" star was seen hanging out with friends and reportedly, at a Taylor Swift concert in Los Angeles. Prior to these, she was also snapped at a farmer's market in Montecito.

The last time the couple were snapped together was during dinner at Tre Lune, on Aug. 3. Meanwhile, their last public engagement together was in May this year when they attended the Women of Vision Awards in New York with her mother, Doria Ragland.

According to Broadman, Meghan Markle will not be content to simply be Prince Harry's "plus one" as she thirsts for personal success. He told Newsweek, "Meghan's character traits are rarely seen from the public eye, but we see glimpses of her private life and her dedication to friends, family, and charitable causes. She's driven by a realistic ambition for personal success."

He referred to her "Archetypes" Spotify podcast, which aired in August last year and said it "was always a stepping stone to larger endeavours." He added that its end paves the way for a "new chapter that requires careful consideration of the medium for Meghan's long-term plans that largely remain hidden outside her inner-circle."

The entertainment expert then suggested that the Duchess of Sussex's solo public appearances could hint at her return to her pre-royal life, specifically when she was an actress and enjoyed more freedom to do as she pleases. He called it "noteworthy that Meghan thrives in the company of people and has been present at numerous events of late without Harry by her side."

Boardman mentioned the couple's expected appearance together at the closing ceremony of the 2023 Invictus Games in Dusseldorf, Germany and claimed, "It's evident that while Meghan will capitalize from the success of Harry's notable venture, her aspirations are deeply rooted in her identity as an accomplished actress and not as a plus one."

Meghan Markle starred in the hit legal series "Suits" for 100 episodes before she married Prince Harry on May 19, 2018. They both left their royal duties in 2020 and together they set up their non-profit organisation Archewell Foundation and its supporting companies Archewell Productions and Archewell Audio. But the duchess has since said in a 2022 Variety interview that she is "done" with acting.