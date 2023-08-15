Prince Harry spent time away from his family for a work trip in Asia for a few days last week. His close friend said he missed Meghan Markle while he was away.

The Duke of Sussex was in Tokyo last Tuesday and Wednesday where he spoke at the ISPS Sports Values Summit-Special Edition about his Sentebale charity. He then flew to Singapore to compete at the Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup to raise funds for Sentebale.

The 38-year-old royal played for the the Royal Salute Sentebale Team against the Singapore Polo Club Team, captained by his close friend Nacho Figueras. The game ended in a 7-7 tie and the event reportedly raised $1 million for the cause.

Figueras joined the royal during both trips. Shortly after posing for a few photos ahead of the match, he spoke with Hello! magazine about their time apart from their families, especially their wives.

The 46-year-old polo professional is married to Argentine Delfina Blaquier, a fashion businesswoman and former high jumper. They share four children, Aurora, Hilario, Alba, and Artemio.

"We miss our wives very much," he said adding, "This was a very short trip, although it's a few days, it's a lot of travelling for 24 hours in Japan and a few hours here, but we miss them we wish they were here."

Meghan Markle and Blaquier have supported their husbands on the polo sidelines in the past. Last year in May, the Duchess of Sussex joined Prince Harry when he played with Figueras at the Santa Barbara Polo Club, not far from their Montecito home. He joined his friend's Los Padres team. The following month, the duchess joined Blaquier as they cheered on their husbands in another match.

Figueras also spoke about the rivalry he has with the Duke of Sussex on the pitch. He noted that they have played together for a few years and that it is "always fun" when they play against each other. But he pointed out that they are not there to win but to raise funds for charity.

He then praised his friend's commitment to Sentebale and "how much he cares about doing good." He said he saw the royal's dedication first-hand when they went to Lesotho together and noted the duke is always the "first person to point out that there's something that can be better." He called it "very inspiring" and that the royal's commitment to his charity is in his DNA.

At the polo event on Aug. 12, the Duke of Sussex paid tribute to his mother, the late Princess Diana, as he spoke about Sentebale's mission. He founded the charity with Prince Seeiso of Lesotho in 2006 to help children and young people in southern Africa affected by poverty, inequality, and HIV/AIDS.

He said, "Since Prince Seeiso and I founded the charity 17 years ago our work has remained rooted in our mission, and in honour of our late mothers, we wish to ensure all children and young people in southern Africa are empowered, healthy and able to pursue their ambitions and dreams."

The duke added, "Sentebale has remained a pillar of support in communities across southern Africa for almost two decades, ensuring future generations are well equipped to address the many challenges facing our world. Adaptability and nimbleness have been a defining factor in our work."

Ahead of their trip to Singapore, Figueras posted a lighthearted photo of himself and Prince Harry trying out sunglasses at a shop in Tokyo. He captioned the snap, "Shopping for our wives."

The first Sentebale Polo Cup was held in Barbados in 2010. The charity competition has reportedly raised over $14 million for the organisation to date. Figueras has also played with Prince Harry in support of Sentebale for 15 years.