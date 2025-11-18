Donald Trump's recent string of verbal errors, incoherent statements, and on-stage confusion has reignited a political firestorm. The president's estranged niece, a clinical psychologist, has commented on the president's recent public behaviour.

Dr Mary Trump alleges that the Trump family has a history of cognitive decline—a concealed narrative the family has long tried to keep from the public eye.

Gaffes Keep Piling Up — And They're Impossible to Ignore

Dr Trump warns that the signs she sees in her uncle are significant. She suggests his recent behaviours, such as his rambling speeches and repeated errors, may echo a pattern seen in previous generations of their family.

She added that Donald Trump bears a troubling resemblance to what she personally witnessed during her grandfather Fred Trump Sr.'s decline. While not offering a formal diagnosis, her comments have framed the president's increasingly erratic public missteps in a more alarming light.

Unmistakable Signs Point to Dementia

Mary Trump warned that her uncle's errors are no longer simple mistakes. In recent months, the incidents have become too frequent and too chaotic to ignore. Examples include confusing world leaders, forgetting names, and stumbling over sentences.

The man who ridiculed others as 'confused,' 'sleepy,' or 'slow' now finds himself under the same harsh scrutiny - with videos as proof. The irony hits hard, and the timing couldn't be worse.

@metrouk New footage shows the moment President Donald Trump called a female reporter a ‘pig’, pointed his finger in her face and told her to be quiet while on Air Force One. Video footage showed the moment the journalist asked Trump about the Epstein probe: ‘If there’s nothing incriminating in the files, then why – ‘ The President interrupted her suddenly, pointing to another female journalist and sneering: ‘Quiet, piggy.’ The remark has been slammed by Democrats and Republicans for unprofessionalism. #donaldtrump #epstein #worldnews #news ♬ News Report Serious VTR(1406117) - howlingindicator

Dr Trump went on to describe their family's history of memory issues, confusion, and personality changes that appeared in Fred Trump Sr.'s later years. She is convinced that her uncle's recent actions mirror those of her grandfather, who was diagnosed with 'mild senile dementia,' with doctors noting 'obvious memory decline in recent years' and 'significant memory impairment.

'There are times I look at him and I see my grandfather,' Mary told Joanna Coles in The Daily Beast podcast. 'I see that same look of confusion. I see that he does not always seem to be oriented to time and place. His short-term memory seems to be deteriorating.'

She added that Donald Trump's lifelong impulse-control problems are deteriorating as well.

READ MORE: Donald Trump Tariff Update: POTUS Says $2,000 Payouts Are on the Way - Here's When the Checks Are Coming

Melania Trump's Silent Fury Over the White House Ballroom Demolition Exposed in Donald Trump's Slip-Up Comment

Trump Still In Denial - Pretending Nothing is Wrong?

The president and his team have defended his mistakes, dismissing them as 'media distortion' or 'liberal exaggeration.' Critics, however, argue that these errors are self-inflicted.

@alarabiya_eng US President Donald Trump mispronounces newly elected New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s name, saying, “Whatever the hell his name is.” ♬ الصوت الأصلي - Al Arabiya English - Al Arabiya English

Dr Mary Trump has voiced what many in the public have quietly suspected for years, critics have suggested. To them, Mr Trump's outbursts, confusion, and growing impulsiveness suggest a man losing far more than an election—a man steadily losing control