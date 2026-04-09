First Lady Melania Trump delivered a firm statement from the White House on 9 April, denying any past friendship with the disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein. She sought to distance herself from the sex offender, shutting down public scrutiny regarding their historical overlaps.

Even though she strongly denied everything, audio recordings and newly unsealed court papers suggest a far more tangled picture. The files include claims that her early romantic encounters with Donald Trump occurred aboard Epstein's private aircraft, known as the Lolita Express.

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Conflicting Narratives About the 'Lolita Express' Connections

The First Lady was unequivocal in her address. 'The lies linking me to the disgraceful Jeffrey Epstein need to end today,' she declared. 'I have never been friends with Epstein.'

However, audio recordings expose a stark contrast to her official narrative. In these tapes, the late sex offender openly bragged about maintaining a close relationship with both the president and the First Lady.

Epstein claimed the initial time Donald Trump slept with his future wife was on his private plane. This aircraft earned the dark moniker of the Lolita Express.

Audio Recordings for Fire and Fury Expose Close Bonds

The pedophile provided these details to author Michael Wolff in August 2017. Wolff gathered this material while researching his bestseller Fire and Fury, securing the interviews two years before the financier's death.

Epstein was found dead in his New York jail cell in 2019 while awaiting federal charges. Authorities state he died by suicide.

During the interviews, Epstein described himself as Trump's 'closest friend for 10 years'. This directly contradicts the First Lady's insistence that they shared no meaningful connection.

Court Files Detail Correspondence With Ghislaine Maxwell

In her 9 April statement, Melania Trump addressed her electronic communications with Ghislaine Maxwell. Maxwell is currently serving 20 years in prison for sex trafficking.

'I never had a relationship with Epstein or his accomplice Maxwell. My email reply to Maxwell cannot be categorized as anything more than casual correspondence. My polite reply to her email doesn't amount ot anything more than a trival [sic] note,' she said.

However, a specific email uncovered in a batch of files released in January contradicts this characterisation. The document showed the First Lady gushing to Maxwell in 2002.

While she claimed it was merely a reply, the subject line featured 'HI!' and indicated she initiated the exchange. She warmly signed off the message with 'Love, Melania.'

In her own response, Maxwell's subject line confirmed it was a reply. Within the text, the convicted accomplice affectionately referred to then-Melania Krauss as 'Sweet pea.'

Uncovering the 1998 Meeting and Election Links

Another document released in the Epstein files stemmed from an unidentified sender. This message was dispatched right after the 2016 presidential election. 'I remember flying back with Donald on his plane the first weekend I went to visit you in Florida was the weekend he met Melania and he kept on coming out of the bedroom saying' wow what a hot piece of a—,'' the unknown sender wrote.

However, the First Lady denied that Epstein facilitated her introduction. 'Epstein did not introduce me to Donald Trump. I met my husband by chance at the New York City party in 1998,' she explained.

She claimed the first time she ever crossed paths with the paedophile was in 2000. This alleged meeting occurred at an event she attended alongside her now-husband.

Concluding her remarks, she denied having any knowledge of the financier's criminal activities. She stated definitively that she is not a witness to any of his crimes.