Brina Knauss, a singer and DJ from Slovenia, is being linked to Melania Trump amid unverified claims that they are blood-related. The claims, which originated in a Substack article by journalist Mark Charles, allege that Melania gave birth to a secret child with Paolo Zampolli, identified online as Knauss. The rumours have been widely circulated on X but lack any evidential basis.

The speculation is contradicted by basic mathematics. The rumour alleges Melania gave birth to Knauss when she was just 20 years old, yet the two women have only a 15-year age gap between them, making the claim arithmetically impossible under its own terms. Internet sleuths on X have further undermined the theory, sharing a photo of Knauss alongside her biological parents, including an image with her mother taken in 2014 and a more recent photo of her father taken three years ago.

Melania Trump's Link to Paolo Zampolli Explained

Journalist Mark Charles published an article on Substack claiming that Melania gave birth to Zampolli's daughter when she was 20 years old and allegedly kept this secret in Europe for 35 years. The article was amplified on X, where users began speculating further on the trio's possible connection.

The timing coincided with Melania making a public statement about Jeffrey Epstein and his associates. It was a statement which, according to multiple sources, she did not inform her husband about in advance.

Amanda Ungaro's Allegations Against Paolo Zampolli

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Melania's decision to speak publicly about Epstein came on the heels of Amanda Ungaro's allegations against her ex-boyfriend, Zampolli. Zampolli is close friends with the Trumps, helped Melania obtain a US visa, and introduced her to the president.

During a recent interview, Ungaro accused Zampolli of having her deported to Brazil by ICE and claimed he used his connections to the Trumps for personal gain. 'When Trump won in 2016, Paolo acted like he had been elected, too. We were suddenly invited everywhere. At New Year's parties at Mar-a-Lago, we and one other couple were the only ones at the table with Trump and Melania,' she said.

Who is Brina Knauss?

So, who exactly is Brina Knauss, and why is she being linked to Melania and Zampolli? Knauss is a DJ and singer from Slovenia, but is currently residing in the US. She has graced various magazines and has sat down for multiple interviews throughout the span of her career.

On X, some users claimed that Knauss has a resemblance to Melania. After all, both women are tall with a slender frame. They also have very long legs. However, some alleged that Knauss is unlikely to be the daughter of Zampolli because they do not have any resemblance to each other. The 40-year-old artist reportedly has more similarities with Epstein.

Here are her real parents… pic.twitter.com/EqZNdHBewz — Trace Lee @ ResistersUnited (@Tracy_OFFdGRID) April 13, 2026

Some internet sleuths also managed to debunk the journalist's theory alleging that Melania and Knauss are related. On X, a photo of Knauss with her biological parents was shared. Knauss's photo with her mom was taken in 2014, and a more recent photo of her dad was taken just three years ago.

Brina Knauss' Thoughts on Her Music Career

There is no publicly available information about Knauss's dating life. The musician has remained focused on her career. Speaking with 15 Questions, she said her musical career has influenced the way she lives and vice versa.

'Personally, for me, yes, how I DJ is also how I choose to express myself and a reflection of my outlook on life. I prioritise emotions and vibes in my sets and my life,' she said.