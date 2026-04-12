A conspiracy theorist has claimed that Melania Trump put her life at risk by releasing a surprise statement on Jeffrey Epstein and his associates, an allegation that has not been verified by any credible source. Her adviser, Marc Beckman, later explained that the First Lady wanted to set the record straight and is ready to fight.

Sean Adl-Tabatabai, co-founder of The People's Voice, alleged that leaked Mossad files detail plans to target the First Lady following her statement. Adl-Tabatabai is known for publishing unfounded claims and conspiracy theories, and his assertions about the files have not been corroborated by any independent reporting.

Adl-Tabatabai's Claims Against Melania Trump Examined

These claims are unsubstantiated. Neither the US Secret Service, which is responsible for the First Lady's protection, nor Israeli authorities have acknowledged the existence of the alleged files or any threat against Melania Trump. No intelligence agency or law enforcement body has confirmed the documents Adl-Tabatabai references, and no independent journalist has verified them.

This is not the first time Adl-Tabatabai has made unsubstantiated claims involving hacked Mossad files and the Epstein network. In June 2025, he made an identical claim that Iran had successfully hacked three terabytes of Israeli blackmail files connected to the Epstein operation, using the same framing and the same absent evidence. That claim was also not corroborated. The current assertion follows the same pattern from the same source.

Melania's statement placed Epstein and his associates at the forefront of the ongoing public debate, which Adl-Tabatabai seized upon to advance his claims. The statements from Melania and those with direct knowledge of events are more credible than the unverified allegations Adl-Tabatabai has published.

Leaked Mossad Docs Expose Plan to Assassinate Melania Trump for Exposing Epstein



Hacked Mossad documents just dropped - and they spell out a detailed plan to assassinate the First Lady of the United States.



We have the bombshell documents. We have the timeline... And it's… pic.twitter.com/KK4feJ0Gev — TPV Sean (@tpvsean) April 11, 2026

Conspiracy Theorist Details Plans to Assassinate Melania Trump

On X, Adl-Tabatabai claimed to have information regarding the so-called hacked Mossad files, including an alleged timeline of events targeting the First Lady.

'This isn't just an attack on one woman — it's the final signal that the shadow government has declared open season on America itself. The Republic is being executed in real time... and the American people are the last ones being told,' he said.

What Adl-Tabatabai Claims the Files Contain

On The People's Voice website, Adl-Tabatabai also claimed that only a small portion of the information on Epstein and his associates had been made public. He alleged that when more names are released, governments will fall and institutions will collapse, including those in Hollywood.

'Now, hacked and released Mossad files have just painted a target on First Lady Melania Trump's back. When she shocked the world and went public admitting she knows Epstein was not working alone, that he was a pawn in a much larger game.... she just put herself in a very dangerous position. And according to the Mossad files, this places her in their crosshairs,' he wrote.

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Melania Trump's Alleged Link to Epstein

The First Lady's first modelling gig was reportedly with Paolo Zampolli, one of the President's close friends and a man who had direct ties to Epstein. Their friendship later faltered after Zampolli accused the President of calling on ICE to deport his wife, Amanda Ungaro. However, more credible sources revealed that it was Zampolli who used his connections to influence Ungaro's deportation.

Ungaro also revealed that she was held by ICE for over three months after Zampolli influenced her arrest. She detailed her experiences in an exclusive interview with O Globo. Ungaro is currently back in Brazil, still fighting for custody of her son, who decided to return to the US to be with Zampolli. The latter has since denied his ex's allegations.

Melania Trump Wants Lies to End

In her statement, Melania stressed that she did not have any direct ties to Epstein. The First Lady also said that the lies linking her to the late convicted sex offender need to end immediately. Melania did not mention her husband in her statement, though the President has also been linked to Epstein for many years.

Amid the controversy, Melania's senior adviser fully supports the First Lady's position. 'If she can't stick up for herself, if she can't defend herself and make sure that her reputation is impeccable, who will do it? Nobody's done it to date,' Beckman said.