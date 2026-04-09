First Lady Melania Trump delivered an unexpected address from the White House on Thursday to firmly distance herself from the Jeffrey Epstein scandal. The 55-year-old strongly denied any association with the disgraced financier and rejected claims regarding her knowledge of his crimes.

Her sudden public defence follows serious allegations from journalist Michael Wolff, who claimed Epstein introduced her to President Donald Trump. While the administration had hoped to leave the controversy behind, this intervention has returned the scandal to public attention.

Facing the Lawsuit and Wolff's Provocative Claims

The conflict escalated after Melania threatened Wolff with an £790 million ($1 billion) lawsuit over his statements. In response, the journalist countersued and published a detailed article in January examining her potential legal defence.

Within his piece, titled Melania Trump Probably Isn't Worried About Me, Wolff confidently asserted that Melania is 'not worried.' He suggested she feels completely insulated from the legal repercussions.

Wolff further claimed the First Lady 'does not believe she will have to sit through a deposition conducted by my lawyers and answer questions about Jeffrey Epstein'. He theorised her legal team provided strong guarantees to prevent this.

He noted the precarious position of her counsel. 'Her lawyers, to the extent that they discuss anything with her, have undoubtedly assured her of that: It won't happen, because, well, it can't happen. (These lawyers would likely be fired if they said otherwise.),' he stated.

The Potential Fallout of a Public Deposition

Wolff provided a severe assessment regarding the consequences 'if it did happen'. He suggested the proceedings would expose uncomfortable truths about the 1990s.

'No, neither her lawyers, nor White House staff, the first lady and the president themselves can even begin to imagine what that would entail,' Wolff explained. He detailed who might testify during a public trial.

Wolff elaborated on this scenario by stating, 'The Trumps' friends from the 1990s; Melania's fellow models; the modeling agents who hired her and others; Epstein friends and victims—all of these people speaking under oath, forced to describe a world and life that would be incomprehensible, unimaginable, and abhorrent to the American people.'

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Returning the Epstein Scandal to Public Prominence

Before her remarks, the administration appeared to have successfully navigated past the Epstein controversy. Public focus had shifted toward the conflict in Iran and other national issues.

However, Melania addressed the speculation directly, characterising the accusations as 'smears about me'. She maintained that the 'stories are completely false', confronting detractors with certainty.

'The lies linking me with the disgraceful Jeffrey Epstein need to end today. The individuals lying about me are devoid of ethical standards, humility and respect. I do not object to their ignorance, but rather I reject their mean-spirited attempts to defame my reputation,' she said.

She highlighted her legal team's victories against similar accusations. 'My attorneys and I have fought these unfounded and baseless lies with success,' she added.

Clarifying Overlapping Social Circles in New York

Despite denying friendship with Epstein or Ghislaine Maxwell, the First Lady acknowledged overlapping social circles in New York and Florida. She also addressed specific communication with Maxwell.

Melania dismissed an email she sent to Maxwell, describing the exchange simply as 'casual correspondence'. She minimised the interaction to prevent further speculation.

'My polite reply to her email doesn't amount to anything more than a trifle,' she concluded. This calculated address reveals a concerted effort to manage her ongoing battle amid persistent rumours.