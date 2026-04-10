Melania Trump's surprise denial of any meaningful link to Jeffrey Epstein at the White House this week has thrown fresh attention on a Brazilian woman named Amanda Ungaro, a longtime figure on the fringes of the Trumps' social circle who is now publicly threatening to 'expose everything' she claims to know.

The First Lady's statement came after the release of the final batch of Epstein-related files reignited years-old speculation about who moved in the financier's orbit. Melania Trump insisted her contact with Epstein and his associate Ghislaine Maxwell amounted only to 'mere courtesy,' saying she never flew on his jet, never visited his island, and was not his victim.

BREAKING: "I have never had any knowledge of Epstein abuse of his victims. I was never involved in any capacity. I was not a participant, was never on Epstein's plane and never visited his private island." -First Lady Melania Trump pic.twitter.com/PPvpC9XFzg — Fox News (@FoxNews) April 9, 2026

Ungaro's Warning to Melania

What really lit the fuse online was the near-simultaneous resurfacing of a furious warning posted under the name Amanda Ungaro. On X, Ungaro replied to an archived farewell message on Melania's old @FLOTUS45 account on 9 April and unleashed a barrage that sounded less like gossip and more like a declaration of war.

It looks like Amanda Ungaro has had enough and she needs to be protected immediately because she knows everything! pic.twitter.com/Zl3y9dCi31 — Suzie rizzio (@Suzierizzo1) April 10, 2026

'I have nothing left to lose in my life. I will tear down the entire system — be careful with me b**,' read one post. The account, which carries a blue verification badge and has been active since December 2025, cannot yet be independently confirmed as genuinely operated by Ungaro. In a follow-up, the account posted: 'I will tear down your corrupt system, even if it's the last thing I do in my life. I will go all the way — I am not afraid.'

She then directed attention at the Trumps directly. 'Maybe you should be afraid of what I know... of who you are, and who your husband is,' she posted, adding that she intended to 'take legal action' against both Melania and Donald Trump.

This may explain the bizarre Melania Trump statement about Jeffrey Epstein yesterday https://t.co/fJEgCkqD38 — Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) April 10, 2026

In one of the messages, she claimed a long personal connection to the family. 'I have known you for 20 years. You knew I was detained in ICE. You were present in my life — every year on my son's birthday, even sending Secret Service and being the first to congratulate him, back in 2016,' she wrote.

I think the reason Melania is getting ahead of it is Amanda Ungaro, model, Epstein survivor, & mother of a child shared w P. Zampoli, (who was part of introducing M to Trump at Kit Kat club) is now publicly calling her out. Zampoli also called ICE on Amanda & had her deported👀👇 https://t.co/fIjdxUdNub pic.twitter.com/5jExnmv5j0 — Susan♀️🇺🇦 (@ifudontlike2bad) April 10, 2026

Melania Trump did not mention Ungaro in her White House remarks. Her office has previously told PEOPLE that the First Lady has 'no knowledge of, nor involvement in, the personal affairs' of Ungaro and her ex-partner, modelling impresario Paolo Zampolli, and says she has had no contact with ICE.

Read more 'Be Careful With Me, B**': Melania Trump Receives Brutal Warning From Amanda Ungaro—Who Is She? 'Be Careful With Me, B**': Melania Trump Receives Brutal Warning From Amanda Ungaro—Who Is She?

The Shadowy World Around Amanda Ungaro

Born in Londrina in southern Brazil, Ungaro says she entered the modelling world in her mid-teens. In accounts given to Brazilian newspaper O Globo and echoed across her public postings, she alleges that Zampolli began pursuing her when she was about 15 and that French agent Jean-Luc Brunel arranged for her to travel to New York. She says that at around 16 or 17, she was flown on Jeffrey Epstein's private jet from Paris as part of a group of young models, describing the journey as the start of a 'nightmare.' Brunel later faced charges in France related to the exploitation of minors before dying in custody in 2022.

BREAKING NEWS



Epstein trafficked survivor Amanda Ungaru was locked up in an ICE facility for almost 3,5 months as a 'warning' pic.twitter.com/ZOmuDinq1w — Trump Corruption (@TrumpCoruptCoin) February 8, 2026

Amanda Ungaro did an interview with El Pais which airs this weekend. They may have reached out to Melania for comment. Makes sense given Amanda’s proximity to Melania for two decades. pic.twitter.com/Fv5Ezcmh5U — AnthonyAndrews (@anthon7yandrews) April 9, 2026

Ungaro went on to spend more than two decades in the United States. She entered a long-term relationship with Zampolli, the well-connected agent often credited with introducing Melania Knauss to Donald Trump in the late 1990s. The couple attended Trump's 2017 inauguration. In public statements, Ungaro has since accused Zampolli of physical abuse, harassment, threats, and blackmail. These are serious claims, flatly rejected by Zampolli, and they have not been adjudicated in court.

🚨BOMBSHELL: Epstein survivor Amanda Ungaro was deported after pressure from the ‘US Special Envoy’ who introduced Melania to Trump. pic.twitter.com/52lEO1knGZ — GodFatherOfChaos (@godfatherofchao) April 10, 2026

Melania Trump should be investigated over her ties to Epstein. Here she is with Amanda Ungaro, who flew on the Lolita Express at just 16 years old. pic.twitter.com/O94GdVloHy — grizzy (@Furbeti) February 27, 2026

Deportation, Custody, and the Ungaro Fury

The dispute entered the legal system in 2025. According to the New York Times, Ungaro was arrested in Miami that June on fraud-related charges. When Zampolli learnt she was in custody, records suggest he contacted senior ICE official David Venturella, asking about her immigration status. According to the Times investigation, Venturella alerted ICE's Miami office, which ensured she was taken into immigration custody before she could be released on bail. Ungaro spent almost three and a half months in an ICE facility before being deported to Brazil.

Epstein survivor Amanda Ungaro was deported after pressure from the ‘US Special Envoy’ who introduced Melania to Trump. pic.twitter.com/I9Od8o3sLF — grizzy (@Furbeti) April 10, 2026

🚨Epstein survivor Amanda Ungaro threatens to take legal action against Melania & her ‘pedophile husband,’ then coincidentally Melania gave a WH statement without Trump knowing.



Looks like Amanda is about to spill the beans & knows EVERYTHING that could take the Trumps down. ☕️ pic.twitter.com/l7nAHSflEJ — 💕 Brittany Belle 💕 (@BrittanyinTexas) April 10, 2026

Officials insist her detention and removal were based purely on an expired visa and the charges she faced. Zampolli has denied seeking special treatment, arguing he simply wanted to understand what would happen to the mother of his child. Homeland Security has rejected suggestions of political interference.

Let me point out that two weeks after Paolo took this picture w/Bondi, Amanda and João were arrested. João explains how they believe Bondi was involved in their arrest and Amanda’s eventual detention by ICE. I have also shared that her deportation to Brazil was to protect her. https://t.co/Y9gNLAgIbh pic.twitter.com/Z9aF28uDSB — AnthonyAndrews (@anthon7yandrews) April 9, 2026

Melania, for her part, has tried to slam the door. 'I am not Epstein's victim. Epstein did not introduce me to Donald Trump,' she said, insisting they met 'by chance' at a New York party in 1998, as described in her book Melania. She stressed that her first encounter with Epstein was not until 2000, and that she had 'no knowledge of his criminal undertakings,' calling the renewed speculation 'mean-spirited attempts to defame.'

Neither Ungaro nor Zampolli has made any further public statement since the White House address.