Paolo Zampolli addressed comments allegedly made by Amanda Ungaro linking Jeffrey Epstein to Melania Trump.

Brazilian model Amanda Ungaro has become a disruptive figure in the narrative surrounding Zampolli and the Trumps. Ungaro, who had a long‑term relationship with Zampolli, allegedly vowed she would 'reveal everything that I know' in direct replies to Melania Trump's archived posts, under her first lady account.

The comments surfaced on Thursday, as Melania Trump told White House reporters that any claims linking her to Jeffrey Epstein 'need to end today.' It's yet to be confirmed if Ungaro wrote those replies to Melania's archived posts, and Ungaro hasn't responded to requests for comment.

Paolo Zampolli Explains Jeffrey Epstein Ties

Zampolli addressed the controversy in an interview with The Daily Beast. First, he clarified that his ties to the disgraced financier stemmed from business interests. 'For me, Jeffrey Epstein was a financial partner of Victoria's Secret. I had to deal with him,' he said, referring to the lingerie company run by Lex Wessner, an Epstein associate.

Zampolli and Epstein also considered acquiring a modelling agency in the early 2000s. Outside of that, Zampolli was named a partner in the TerraMar Project, a now-defunct charity founded by Epstein's close associate Ghislaine Maxwell.

'We never get along, thank God,' Zampolli asserted. 'But I had to have a very cordial relationship.' He also offered his full support to Melania in the face of the allegations. 'Even without an attorney, I'm volunteering to go to Congress to testify about this, because we have seen enough nonsense,' he added.

Zampolli's Long-standing Trump Connections

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Previously an Italian modelling agent, Zampolli discovered the then-Slovenian model Melania Knauss and recruited her to work in New York.

At a 1998 New York Fashion Week party, he introduced her to his friend, Donald Trump. 'I said: 'Melania meet Donald, Donald meet Melania,' and then I left the table because I had 300 guests,' he recalled.

Zampolli is currently the Trump administration's special envoy for global partnerships. He also sits on the Kennedy Centre's Board of Trustees.

His home reportedly displays photographs of him and the president, while Images of Trump family members, cabinet officials, and other figures tied to the administration also dominate his Instagram account.

How Is Amanda Ungaro Involved in the Controversy?

Ungaro recently accused Zampolli, the father of her 16‑year‑old son, of using his influence to have US immigration arrest her during a custody dispute. Zampolli flatly denied that, saying, 'My ex is a criminal and a psychopath. She was arrested. She was illegal.'

'For her to now try to get the fame and go after our marvellous first lady of the United States of America? I don't even think the first lady ever spoke to her in maybe 10 years, maximum 13 years,' he asserted. 'It's mind-boggling.'

Ungaro said she boarded Epstein's so-called 'Lolita Express' jet in June 2002. 'There were about 30 girls on the plane. I found it very strange,' she told O Globo in a recent interview. 'They looked more like students than models—beautiful and very young, but not with a model profile.'