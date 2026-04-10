Melania Trump has taken a rare stand at the White House to confront intensifying rumours regarding her past social connections. This unexpected move follows a significant drop in her public support, which has now reached an all-time low according to the latest figures.

As new allegations surface, the First Lady is fighting to protect her reputation and regain the public's trust during a challenging political period.

First Lady Rejects Connection to Epstein

Public support for Melania Trump has cratered lately, with her recent attempts to clarify her history with Jeffrey Epstein seemingly backfiring. According to the latest polls, the 55-year-old has now slumped to the very bottom of the leaderboard for modern First Lady approval.

Addressing the public from the White House on Thursday, Melania Trump explicitly distanced herself from Epstein. Reading from a scripted statement, she insisted that the 'disgraceful' claims connecting her to the late financier must stop immediately. After delivering her remarks, she left without responding to any queries from the press.

First Lady Melania Trump’s Statement pic.twitter.com/fSEz24NEyg — First Lady Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) April 9, 2026

Melania Trump stood firm in her rejection of claims that Jeffrey Epstein had any influence on her private life or her marriage. 'I have never been friends with Epstein,' she clarified, explaining that while she and Donald were occasionally 'invited to the same parties' as the financier, it was simply a result of 'overlapping in social circles' in New York and Palm Beach.

She took the opportunity to explicitly distance herself from both Epstein and his accomplice, Ghislaine Maxwell, stating, 'To be clear, I never had a relationship with Epstein or his accomplice, Maxwell.' Addressing the more serious allegations head-on, she insisted, 'I am not Epstein's victim,' and dismissed the idea that he acted as a matchmaker for the couple. Instead, she maintained that she met her husband 'by chance, at a New York City party in 1998.'

First Lady Melania Trump’s Statement pic.twitter.com/6wuLtvq5cs — MELANIA TRUMP (@MELANIATRUMP) April 10, 2026

Speaking on the motivations behind the move, senior adviser Marc Beckman explained that Melania Trump decided to address the situation because 'enough is enough'. He noted that the decision to come forward was driven by a firm belief that 'the lies must stop' regarding her past.

Historical Lows in Public Approval

Recent surveys show that Melania Trump's net popularity has plummeted to -12, marking a significant collapse from the +3 rating she held in January 2025. Experts tracking the data have not held back, characterising these new figures as 'historically awful' for a public figure in her position.

CNN data expert Harry Enten pointed out that former First Ladies, including Michelle Obama, Jill Biden, Hillary Clinton, and Laura Bush, all managed to stay in positive territory with the public during their tenures.

CNN on First Lady Melania Trump’s approval rating:



“Historic lows for Melania Trump. These numbers are absolutely awful.”



Love this for her.



🍿 pic.twitter.com/5fG7wfkaWY — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) April 9, 2026

Critics suggest that her current slump may be tied to unresolved backlash from past events, such as her widely panned 2018 jacket choice. Additionally, the cold reception of her documentary, Melania: Twenty Days To History, is being cited as another reason for her struggling reputation.

It is important to note that these survey results were gathered before the First Lady delivered her rare and candid speech at the White House. Because the data was collected prior to her direct public response, it remains to be seen whether her personal attempt to clear the air will help restore her standing or further impact her reputation.

Social Media Speculation and Political Fallout

In the meantime, several commentators on social media have pointed the finger at Melania Trump, suggesting she is attempting to hide a significant Epstein-related scandal. MaileOnX, a user with more than 54,000 followers, sparked discussion on X by posting: 'There is a major Epstein / Melania news story hitting. Who is breaking it? She's obviously trying to get ahead of something. What is it?'

There is a major Epstein / Melania news story hitting. Who is breaking it?



She’s obviously trying to get ahead of something. What is it? — Maile (@MaileOnX) April 9, 2026

This sentiment was echoed by others on the platform, with one individual tweeting that 'the coverup can continue' and arguing that her sudden decision to speak out indicates she is trying to manage a developing situation.

The renewed interest in Epstein's history is unfolding against a backdrop of intense political friction, particularly over how the Trump administration has handled relevant documents. President Trump recently removed his Attorney General, Pam Bondi, from her post following criticism from his own supporters. Many were frustrated by what they saw as unnecessary delays in making case-related files available to the public.

Before his death in 2019, Epstein was a prominent financier with a network that reached into the highest levels of business and politics. He died by suicide while in federal custody as he waited to stand trial for sex-trafficking offences.