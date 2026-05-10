US President Donald Trump has praised his First Lady, Melania Trump, for being an 'incredible mum' to their son Barron.

The statement quickly drew attention on social media, reminding many of Melania's decision to raise Barron without the help of nannies and her hands-on approach to parenting.

Trump Praises Melania for Being an 'Incredible Mum' to Son Barron

During a recent Military Mother's Day event at the White House, Trump highlighted Melania's dedication to family and motherhood.

'Most importantly to her, she has done an incredible job as First Lady, and she is an incredible mum,' the president said.

'She has a little boy who is quite tall — he's a little boy to us, but he's quite tall, right?' Trump added. 'He's great, Barron. And she takes great care of him.'

Trump's praise for his wife was expected ahead of Mother's Day, but it also confirmed that Melania went out of her way to ensure Barron could enjoy his privacy despite having high-profile parents.

Back in 2015, Melania shared that being a parent to her son is her priority. 'I like to be hands-on. I think it's very important,' she said.

The then-newly elected Trump agreed. 'We keep it down to a minimum,' he said of hiring staff to assist in their daily life. 'If you have too much help, you don't get to know your children,' Trump added.

What is Barron Trump Doing These Days?

Barron Trump appears to be stepping into the business world much like his father. The Irish Star reported that, according to business filings submitted in Florida and Delaware, the 20-year-old is listed as one of five partners connected to a new beverage startup called Sollos Yerba Mate, launched in May 2026. The move marks one of Barron's first known business ventures as he begins carving out a public identity beyond the Trump political dynasty. The yerba mate market has grown rapidly in recent years, particularly among younger consumers seeking energy drink alternatives and wellness-focused beverages.

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Melania Trump has previously spoken about her close relationship with her only son, affectionately referring to him as 'little Donald' because of his personality and growing interest in business and leadership.

Melania Trump has previously spoken about her close relationship with her only son, affectionately referring to him as 'little Donald' because of his personality and growing interest in business and leadership.

Barron is currently in his second year at New York University's Stern School of Business. He relocated to NYU's Washington, DC, campus in 2025 to be closer to the White House.

Despite growing public curiosity surrounding him, Barron has largely maintained a private life while balancing his studies and emerging business interests. Needless to say, it is proof that Donald and Melania Trump have raised their son to become a well-adjusted young man. And if Trump is right, all the real credit should go to his mother, who chose to be a hands-on mum despite their family's high profile.