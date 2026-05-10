US President Donald Trump has sparked fresh international controversy after warning that the United States would 'blow up' anyone attempting to approach Iran's enriched uranium stockpile, as tensions over Tehran's nuclear programme continue escalating.

Trump also pointed out that the country is not prepared to fight the US since 'they have no anti-aircraft weaponry, no leaders.'

Donald Trump Sparks Global Alarm With Iran Uranium Threat

Speaking amid fragile negotiations between Washington and Tehran, Trump said the US was closely monitoring Iran's remaining nuclear material and suggested military force would be used against any effort to move or conceal it. He also claimed American surveillance systems could detect activity around Iranian nuclear sites 'instantly.'

'We'll get that at some point... We have it surveilled,' Trump said in an interview on 'Full Measure with Sharyl Attkisson'. 'I did a thing called Space Force, and they are watching that... If anybody got near the place, we will know about it — and we'll blow them up.'

He added that US systems would immediately detect any attempt to infiltrate the sites. 'If somebody walked in, they (Space Force) can tell you his name, address, his badge number,' Trump said.

The remarks come as the US, Iran, and regional powers remain locked in tense discussions following months of military confrontation and diplomatic breakdowns tied to Iran's nuclear ambitions. Trump has repeatedly insisted that Iran 'can never have a nuclear weapon', while demanding Tehran surrender its highly enriched uranium as part of any long-term agreement.

The statement drew immediate concern from international observers already alarmed by the deteriorating relationship between Washington and Tehran, with reports suggesting the rhetoric risks further destabilising an already volatile situation, particularly as ceasefire negotiations remain uncertain.

Iran's Uranium Stockpile — What Intelligence Assessments Show

Iran is believed to still possess large quantities of highly enriched uranium despite repeated US and Israeli strikes on nuclear facilities during the conflict earlier this year. Intelligence assessments cited in recent reports suggest Tehran may retain enough enriched material for multiple nuclear weapons if further processed, although international inspectors have stated there is currently no evidence Iran is actively building a bomb.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has also publicly stressed the importance of removing Iran's enriched uranium, though he declined to specify whether Israel would consider military action to seize the material directly.

The Iran Nuclear Deal

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The current standoff traces back partly to Trump's 2018 withdrawal from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, commonly known as the Iran nuclear deal. Since then, Iran has significantly expanded uranium enrichment activities while relations with Washington have steadily deteriorated.

Despite the hostile rhetoric, negotiations between US and Iranian officials reportedly continue behind the scenes. Major disagreements remain over how long Iran would halt enrichment activities and what would happen to its existing uranium stockpile.

Global leaders are now watching closely to see whether diplomacy can survive the latest round of threats. With Trump warning of military action and Iran refusing to fully abandon its nuclear program, fears of renewed conflict in the region continue growing.