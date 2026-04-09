Barron Trump is formally entering the consumer goods market with a $1 million venture in Yerba Mate drinks called Sollos.

The 19-year-old NYU student is listed as a director of the startup, which has already secured seven-figure backing according to official SEC filings.

Set for a highly anticipated Sollos Yerba Mate May launch, the brand is positioning itself as a premium lifestyle choice for active, health-conscious consumers. While the product promises a 'flawless' pineapple and coconut flavour profile, the venture is already attracting intense scrutiny regarding its corporate structure and the broader implications for White House transparency.

The company, Sollos Yerba Mate Inc., was incorporated in Delaware on 3 December 2025 before registering to do business in Florida on 12 January 2026. It targets a rapidly growing market for natural caffeine alternatives, moving away from traditional sugary energy drinks.

For Barron, a sophomore at the Stern School of Business, this marks his first significant move into the retail sector, following prior interests in real estate and cryptocurrency.

Branding The 'Sunshine State' Lifestyle

Sollos Yerba Mate leans heavily on lifestyle language rooted in South Florida. In its LinkedIn statement, the company described a brand shaped by outdoor living and year-round sun. 'SOL,' it explained, refers to the sun rising, while 'LOS' represents the sun setting, together forming a cycle captured in the slogan 'It Begins Where It Ends™'.

Yerba mate itself has gained traction in Western markets as a natural caffeine alternative, often marketed alongside wellness and active lifestyles. Sollos appears intent on tapping into that space without overcomplicating its offering.

The launch is scheduled for May 2026. A single-flavour drink can be refined in a lab, but the narrative surrounding it is far less controllable.

Sollos is not trying to look like a crowded start-up chasing trends. Its founders have opted for a single product, a pineapple and coconut yerba mate drink, presented as the result of a narrow focus rather than limited ambition.

The company teased its launch with a stylised LinkedIn video showing a 12-pack balanced on a surfboard, leaning heavily into a South Florida identity. The team said it had no interest in rolling out multiple flavours to hedge its bets.

'We didn't set out to make a flavour lineup; we set out to make the perfect drink,' the company told Newsweek. It added that most competitors scatter their efforts across several options, while Sollos devoted all our time, energy, and resources to obsessing over a single recipe until it was flawless.

What makes this striking is the contrast between that pared-back strategy and the high-profile name attached to it.

Corporate Filings Tell A Broader Story

Behind the branding sits a conventional corporate structure, though the names involved draw attention. Sollos Yerba Mate was incorporated in Delaware on 3 December 2025 before registering in Florida on 12 January 2026 as a foreign profit corporation.

Filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission show the business has raised $1 million through a private placement. Barron Trump, now 19 and a student at New York University, is listed as one of five directors. The others include Rodolfo Castello, Valentino Gomez, Stephen Hall, and Spencer Bernstein.

Hall and Bernstein both attended Oxbridge Academy in Palm Beach alongside Barron Trump, maintaining a pattern familiar in early-stage ventures where personal connections shape leadership. Castello is identified on LinkedIn as a business analyst at McKinsey & Company. SPI Agent Solutions is the registered agent responsible for compliance.

Newsweek reported it could not verify Gomez's identity.

The registered business address adds another layer. It points to a $16 million property in Palm Beach owned by businessman Jay Weitzman, a long-time associate of Donald Trump. Weitzman denied any involvement or financial stake, explaining that his grandson, Bernstein, lives at the address and is a director of the company.

Politics And Optics Collide

The venture arrives at a time when the Trump family's business activities are under close scrutiny. That scrutiny is not incidental. It reflects a persistent concern that commercial projects linked to the president's family could create channels for influence, whether intended or not.

Norm Eisen, co-founder and executive chair of Democracy Defenders Fund and a former ethics counsel, previously told Newsweek that Barron Trump's business 'opens yet another potential avenue of seeking to influence the president through his family's assorted business schemes'.

Read more The Truth Behind Barron Trump's Rumoured Link to a European Princess and the 'Heartbreak' Whispered in Elite Circles The Truth Behind Barron Trump's Rumoured Link to a European Princess and the 'Heartbreak' Whispered in Elite Circles

Donald Trump's second presidency has been accompanied by formal steps to distance himself from day-to-day business operations. The Trump Organisation stated in January 2025 that he would not be involved in managing the company during his term, and that he would appoint lawyer William Burck as an external ethics adviser.

Barron Trump's business track record is limited but not nonexistent. He incorporated a real estate firm in July 2024, which was dissolved in November after his father's election victory. He is also listed as a co-founder of the cryptocurrency venture World Liberty Financial.

Sollos marks a shift towards consumer products, a space where branding often carries as much weight as the product itself. Whether Sollos becomes the next big name in wellness or remains a boutique project for a well-connected circle, it has already ensured that the Trump family's business legacy will continue into a new generation.