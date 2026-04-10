Melania Trump has denied claims linking her to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, saying she had no relationship with him and rejecting what she described as false allegations circulating online.

In a televised statement from the White House on 9 April, the First Lady said 'the lies linking me with the disgraceful Jeffrey Epstein need to end today' and insisted she had 'never been friends with Epstein'. She said she had only encountered him at social events attended by her and Donald Trump in New York and Palm Beach.

Read more Melania Says 'Never Been Friends' With Jeffrey Epstein but Files Reveal 'Lolita Express' Link Melania Says 'Never Been Friends' With Jeffrey Epstein but Files Reveal 'Lolita Express' Link

The statement follows continued online discussion of past associations, including photographs and a 2002 email exchange involving Epstein's associate, Ghislaine Maxwell.

Details Of The White House Statement

The First Lady said she had 'never had a relationship with Epstein or his accomplice Maxwell' and described the email as 'casual correspondence'. She said the message was a brief social reply and 'doesn't amount to anything more than a trivial note'.

She also addressed claims about how she met Donald Trump, stating that Epstein 'did not introduce me' and that she met her husband at a New York party in 1998. She said she first encountered Epstein in 2000 at a shared event.

So, Trump bought Melania from Epstein? Am I reading this correctly? pic.twitter.com/HI3kEAemgz — ThePatrioticBlonde🇺🇸 (@ImBreckWorsham) March 12, 2026

She said she had no knowledge of Epstein's criminal activities at the time and rejected claims circulating online. She warned the public to 'be cautious about what you believe', adding that 'these images and stories are completely false'.

The First Lady said her name has not appeared in court documents, depositions, victim statements or FBI interview records related to the case. She also said she had never travelled on Epstein's aircraft or visited his private island.

Resurfaced Documents And Public Reaction

Archived materials connected to Epstein's network, including correspondence and photographs involving high-profile figures, have continued to circulate online.

According to Sky News, the address marked a rare public statement on the issue. The outlet reported that she described the claims as damaging to her reputation and called for them to stop.

Photographs showing the Trumps and Epstein at social events date back to the early 2000s, reflecting overlapping social circles in New York and Florida. No official findings have linked the First Lady to Epstein's criminal activities.

Reminder: In 2002, it appears as though Melania Trump was directly communicating with Ghislaine Maxwell via email.



Based upon a review thus far, Secretary Clinton did not have emails with Maxwell. pic.twitter.com/hoaLzVzH1m — Aaron Parnas (@AaronParnas) February 27, 2026

Call For Congressional Action

During the statement, the First Lady called on Congress to hold hearings focused on survivors of Epstein's abuse. She said victims should be able to testify publicly under oath and have their accounts formally recorded.

She also said legal action had been taken in response to previous claims, stating that some individuals and organisations had issued retractions or apologies.

A group of Epstein survivors issued a response following the statement, criticising the call for further testimony. In a joint statement, they said survivors of Jeffrey Epstein 'have already shown extraordinary courage by coming forward... Asking more of them now is a deflection of responsibility, not justice.'

BREAKING: Epstein survivors are not buying Melania’s comments. In a statement they say survivors “have already shown extraordinary courage by coming forward, filing reports, and giving testimony. Asking more of them now is a deflection of responsibility, not justice. First Lady… pic.twitter.com/qMWRnso5MV — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) April 9, 2026

MELANIA LIES! ⬇️ @MELANIATRUMP @FLOTUS

This is not an email between people who don’t know each other very well. Ghislaine and Melania from the files pic.twitter.com/nJ6ZXuJJEG — AnthonyAndrews (@anthon7yandrews) April 9, 2026

The statement added that responsibility should rest with authorities, including the Department of Justice and law enforcement, and raised concerns about the handling of case files and the protection of victims' identities.

Ongoing Scrutiny

The case remains under public discussion as documents linked to Epstein continue to circulate and be reviewed. While the First Lady's statement addresses claims about her own involvement, questions surrounding Epstein's wider network and associated figures continue to be examined.

No new official findings linking the First Lady to Epstein have been reported.