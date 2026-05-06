Lara Trump has dismissed a viral theory that Barron Trump is a time traveller, using her podcast on Wednesday 29 April to insist her 20-year-old brother-in-law is 'not a time traveler' and branding the online frenzy around him 'crazy' and 'wild.'

The Barron Trump time traveller theory has circulated in fringe corners of the internet for years, drawing on a series of late-19th-century novels by American author Ingersoll Lockwood. Those books feature a boy called 'Baron Trump' who lives in 'Castle Trump' and is guided by a mentor named 'Don.'

The coincidences have been enough to keep conspiracy forums and TikTok explainers active, with some users convinced the youngest Trump son is secretly skipping through history. None of this has ever been supported by evidence, a point Lara appeared keen to drive home.

Lara Takes Aim at Barron Trump Time Traveller Theory

Speaking on her podcast Lara Trump: Wanted for Questioning, Donald Trump's daughter-in-law opened a segment by addressing what she called a 'wild' narrative about Barron that she had repeatedly seen online.

'Barron Trump is not a time traveler. Sorry to say it,' she told listeners. 'I'm sorry, I broke a lot of people's hearts today.' She said she had watched some of the videos that attempt to connect the Trump family to Lockwood's books and sounded genuinely bemused by the effort people were putting in.

'What is this? I've seen this out there, and by the way, the amount of views that some of these videos get where they really dissect, like how this really worked out, and you go back and there was a Barron Trump — of it is wild, actually, if you really look at it,' she said.

Lara went on to stress that she was not trying to spoil anyone's fun, but she clearly wanted to draw a line. 'I'm not trying to ruin anybody or rain on any parades here. Barron Trump is not a time traveler. Yeah, I think the theory is crazy, obviously, but listen, that should show you out there how much really crazy stuff exists, okay? Name me one time traveler?'

She pushed the point again a few moments later, saying people had gone 'so far off the rails' with their speculation. 'I don't know what to tell you. I think it's crazy. I've known Barron for 18 years, okay, he's not a time traveler.'

There is, it should be said, no public evidence that time travel exists at all, let alone that a 20-year-old political heir has mastered it.

Internet Obsession and a 'Wild' Backlash

If Lara thought a firm denial would close the book on the Barron Trump time traveller meme, the reaction online suggested otherwise. Once clips from the podcast hit social media, critics and amused onlookers mocked her for treating the theory seriously enough to address it. The very act of rebuttal, they suggested, only breathed more life into a joke that had been bubbling along on its own.

One user, adopting the tone of someone who had just been given inside information, wrote, 'Soooooo he is a time traveler ...... got it.'

Another leaned into Barron's rapid physical growth in his teenage years, which has been a frequent subject of comment whenever he is photographed in public alongside his parents.

'Oh, come on! The kid grew 3 feet over the summer! Are you telling me you never once said 'Wow, how is he growing so fast?'' they posted.

Others took the premise and stretched it in more overtly political directions, imagining how a hypothetical time travelling Barron might be put to work.

'Can Barron please go back in time and pick a better Congress for us?' one commenter asked. Another, with a darker edge, wrote: 'More importantly, has Barron enlisted in the military to fight the war with Iran on behalf of Israel?'

Lara Trump:



“Barron Trump is not a time traveler— I’ve seen him grow up— if you believe in conspiracies like this, you probably also believe we didn’t actually land on the moon, or you believe that 9/11 is an inside job.”



Umm… is that reverse psychology? 🤣… pic.twitter.com/STa2mKHaBQ — MJTruthUltra (@MJTruthUltra) April 30, 2026

A few replies played along with the sci‑fi concept while still winking at its absurdity. 'Wouldn't doubt it, I think time travel is fairly easy to execute if you know the method. A genius like Barron could figure that out,' one person suggested, in a tone that read more as satire than earnest belief.

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Away from the jokes, the fixation on Barron Trump as a supposed time traveller sits awkwardly with the reality of his life. He is currently studying at New York University's Washington, DC campus and, by most accounts, keeps an exceptionally low public profile for the son of a president. That relative absence from the spotlight has paradoxically made him more intriguing to parts of the internet, where any scrap of information or photograph can be spun into a theory.

Lara, who is married to Donald Trump's son Eric, also used the podcast segment to offer a warmer portrait of Barron that cut against the idea of him as a remote or mysterious figure. She described him as 'super smart' and 'cool,' and called him a 'sleeper' in the sense of being funnier and more attuned to the world than many people might assume.

According to Lara, her brother-in-law 'gets what's going on out there,' even if he rarely chooses to step into the chaos. Whether that will be enough to slow down the memes and YouTube explainers about Barron the time traveller is another matter entirely.