Melania Trump will host representatives from Russia and Ukraine at the White House on Thursday, 5 November 2026, following a humanitarian ceasefire in Russian-occupied Oleshky.

The First Lady's office announced the meeting on Tuesday, 3 November, after Ukrainian officials confirmed that relief supplies had reached the city and civilians had been evacuated.

The ceasefire was negotiated to provide access to Oleshky, a front-line city across the Dnipro River from Kherson. The local agreement ran from 27 October until 1 November. It was not a halt to fighting across Ukraine.

The White House said Melania would speak about the operation at 11am Eastern Time on Thursday. Its announcement did not identify those attending or detail what the Russian and Ukrainian representatives would discuss. The gathering remains a planned event, not a new peace agreement.

Melania Trump Credited With Helping Secure Oleshky Relief Operation

The White House initially announced the deal on 23 October, setting a 29 October start date. That timetable was brought forward. Ukraine's parliamentary commissioner for human rights, Dmytro Lubinets, subsequently confirmed that the humanitarian operation had been completed.

Melania said she first learnt of Oleshky's plight during a September event in New York. According to her office, she then opened discussions with both governments on safe passage, relief deliveries and evacuation procedures. Lubinets publicly thanked her for mediation and coordination.

There was considerable preparation before anyone could leave. In an update on 30 October, Lubinets said teams had arranged 25 buses with 750 seats, alongside ambulances for people with limited mobility. He described cooperation with the Russian human rights commissioner, Yana Lantratova, on the mission.

On 3 November, the Ukrainian ombudsman's office confirmed that aid had been delivered and residents had been evacuated. Lubinets credited the First Lady's involvement and also thanked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for supporting the operation.

The personal accounts were more revealing than the diplomatic declarations. Lubinets said the oldest evacuee was 94 and the youngest was just over a year old. He also described a family stranded in a shell-damaged building because its stairway had been destroyed.

Another man, according to Lubinets, had endured repeated attacks on his home before he was able to leave. Families also brought pets, including cats and dogs. The official's account underscored what a temporary opening meant for residents who had spent years in danger.

Melania said nearly 800 people were evacuated, a figure that has not been independently reconciled with a published Ukrainian total. The Ukrainian ombudsman's office nevertheless confirms the operation itself, including deliveries and civilian departures.

Melania Trump Praised by President as Ukraine Raises Ceasefire Concerns

The humanitarian outcome has not ended arguments about the pause. On 2 November, Ukraine's General Staff alleged Russian forces had used the ceasefire to rotate troops, strengthen positions and move ammunition. Those military claims have not been independently verified.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said he lacked details about Russian deployments and referred the question to Russia's Defence Ministry. He suggested Ukrainian forces might also have regrouped.

Lubinets, meanwhile, said both sides had observed the agreed halt in fighting during the humanitarian mission. That leaves an important distinction between alleged military preparations and a demonstrated violation of the ceasefire. Neither the humanitarian success nor the competing accusations establishes that a broader peace deal is close.

Suggestions that Melania's intervention had damaged President Donald Trump's reputation are equally unsupported. Asked about her work on 23 October, Trump said, 'I think she's done a great job.' His recorded response was praise, not evidence of jealousy or resentment.

The White House has not said whether Thursday's gathering will examine another humanitarian operation. Lubinets said evacuated residents still needed help with documents, housing and social payments. In Oleshky, the ceasefire ended, but many people remain in Russian-occupied territory.