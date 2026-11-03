A social media plea attributed to the sister of 20-year-old co‑pilot Nathalia Gadelha Filgueiras has urged people to stop sharing recordings and online recreations of the Learjet 60 crash that killed nine people in Florida.

The message, widely circulated online, calls for respect and privacy for the grieving family as audio from the aircraft's final moments spreads across social media.

Filgueiras was among nine people killed when the private aircraft crashed on Lake Worth Beach, Florida, at approximately 12.50 p.m. local time on Sunday. The jet had departed Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in Texas and was travelling to North Eleuthera Airport in the Bahamas.

Nathalia's father, Allan Filgueiras, confirmed to NBC6 on Monday, 2 November, that his daughter had been serving as co‑pilot. The family's confirmation followed online speculation about the identity of a woman heard in the aircraft's final radio communications.

Statement Attributed to Nathalia Filgueiras' Sister Calls for Respect

Giulia, identified as Filgueiras' sister, took to her Instagram Stories to ask people to stop sharing distressing content related to the aircraft's final moments. The licensed nail technician clarified her stance about the various contents that sprang from the fatal crash.

Her message objects to the circulation of air traffic control recordings and computer-generated depictions of the crash, describing the impact such material can have on grieving families, friends and colleagues.

She asks social media users to consider the people affected by the tragedy rather than treating the accident as material for online engagement. She also appeals for privacy and asks that Filgueiras be allowed to rest in peace.

'Please give us respect and space. Please this is the hardest moment in my families lives,' she wrote. 'I don't want to hear or see a simulation of how this happened let her rest in peace please.'

The original Instagram Story and the identity of the account holder have not been independently authenticated. It also remains unclear whether the recreations criticised in the circulating statement were generated using artificial intelligence or conventional flight simulation software.

Giulia previously spoke to NBC6 about her sister's passion for aviation. She explained that their family is Brazilian and that Filgueiras learned to fly with guidance from her father, who is also a pilot.

The family's comments have offered a personal perspective on the life of the young aviator as investigators examine the circumstances surrounding the crash.

Learjet 60 Crew Reported Icing and Turbulence Before Crash

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the accident, which involved a Learjet 60 operated by Aurora Aviation, doing business as Upper Jet.

According to preliminary information presented by NTSB member Tom Chapman on Monday, 2 November, the crew reported light clear icing and moderate turbulence while flying at approximately 35,000 feet.

The pilots subsequently encountered precipitation and requested permission to climb to 37,000 feet. Air traffic control approved the request, but the aircraft soon entered a rapid descent. The crew declared an emergency and reported increasingly severe altitude loss before radio contact ended.

Recordings of the final communications have circulated widely online, including a warning from a crew member that the aircraft was approaching the ground.

Although Filgueiras has been confirmed as co‑pilot, authorities have not publicly established which crew member made each transmission. The recordings should not be treated as conclusive evidence identifying the speaker.

Who Was Nathalia Gadelha Filgueiras?

Filgueiras developed a passion for aviation while growing up in Florida. She earned her private pilot's licence in 2023 at the age of 17 while attending West Boca Raton Community High School.

Her achievement attracted local media attention because she qualified to fly an aircraft before obtaining her driving licence. The School District of Palm Beach County supported her training through the school's specialised aviation academy.

During a 2023 interview with WPEC-TV, Filgueiras spoke enthusiastically about flying and her ambition to pursue a professional aviation career. At the time, she had accumulated approximately 88 flight hours.

Her mother, Camila Corteleti, later told The New York Times that Filgueiras had logged more than 1,300 flight hours by the time of her death. Her aviation qualifications authorised her to operate the Learjet 60 but not to serve as the flight's commander.

The crash also claimed the lives of seven passengers and the aircraft's other pilot, Jeff Gregory.

As federal investigators continue examining the disaster, the family's confirmed accounts of Filgueiras' life underline the personal loss behind one of Florida's recent aviation accidents.