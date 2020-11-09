Even though Donald Trump is refusing to concede defeat in the United States presidential elections citing voter fraud, his inner circle including his wife Melania Trump reportedly wants him to gracefully accept his loss.

Jonathan Karl, ABC News chief White House correspondent, said that everyone in Donald Trump's inner circle including his family members and closest advisers is fully aware that "this is over." During Sunday's episode of "This Week with George Stephanopoulos," Karl said that there are conversations taking place that "include the first lady, about how to convince him to make something of a graceful exit."

Meanwhile, a report in CNN also claimed that the former model privately told her husband that the time has come for him to accept the election loss, as revealed by a source. The report also said that Trump's two adult sons, Donald Junior and Eric, are of a different opinion and want him to continue to reject the results.

A separate source said that White House adviser Jared Kushner, husband to Ivanka Trump, has also approached his father-in-law asking him to concede. However, Trump's campaign spokesman Jason Miller denied the report and tweeted on Sunday morning: "This story is not true. Jared has advised @realDonaldTrump to pursue all available legal remedies to ensure accuracy."

The American people deserve fair elections. Every legal - not illegal - vote should be counted. We must protect our democracy with complete transparency. — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) November 8, 2020

A tweet by the outgoing first lady also contradicts these reports and suggests that she is in support of her husband's claims of voter fraud. The 50-year-old tweeted on Sunday: "The American people deserve fair elections. Every legal - not illegal - vote should be counted. We must protect our democracy with complete transparency."

Meanwhile, a former aide of Melania has claimed that she is "counting the minutes" until the divorce and will do it as soon as they leave the White House, reports Daily Mail. Claiming that Melania and Donald's 15-year-old marriage was over, Omarosa Manigault Newman said: "Melania is counting every minute until he is out of office and she can divorce. If Melania were to try to pull the ultimate humiliation and leave while he's in office, he would find a way to punish her."

Another of Melania's former aide, Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, had released an explosive memoir about the former model earlier this year calling her marriage with Trump "transactional."