In today's world, video games are a way to allow people to relax from everyday stress. And while some are too caught up with high resolution graphics or puzzling plots, a Danish mother and game developer named Julie Normann Bjørnskov wanted a game that was simple but challenging.

Finding none, she went on to create a humorous and visually charming puzzle game titled, 'Escape the Baby Alarm'. Some may call it just another puzzle game, although Bjørnskov explains that this game was designed to show the messy and beautiful reality of parenthood and how it could be transformed into something playful and interactive.

'I'm creating it not only because parenting is an important theme that deserves far more space in the games industry, but also because it's creatively irresistible. Parenthood is full of unexpectedly funny moments. Those moments translate surprisingly well into gameplay,' she explained. 'For me, this project is about honouring those experiences and turning them into something warm, relatable, and joyfully playable.'

It should be noted that this is not Julie's first game creation. She and her husband are behind several games. Among the titles that they are responsible for are:

Escape the Arcade

Dance Break Dance the Boardgame

Wheelsprung for Season 2

These are small playful projects, allowing Bjørnskov to be more acquainted with pacing, humor and players. It was the success of these games that inspired Julie to continue moving forward with more simple but sensible games anyone will enjoy.

No Frills, Just a Challenge for Parents

A glimpse into how the game is played and the type of challenges anyone would come across, it may seem too basic to check out. But as Bjørnskov pointed out, it is all about testing how good a person is at puzzles while also being a pastime without the pressure of being a parent in everyday life.

Among the key features of the game include:

Short, relaxing puzzle experience

Escape-room inspired challenges set in everyday family life

Hand-drawn scenes filled with small, visual clues

Puzzles drawn from real moments, from rice on the floor to tired mornings

Calm gameplay with no time pressure

There is no question that Bjørnskov initiative is ambitious but makes sense. She invites parents to check it out and see just how good they are at solving puzzles.

'Escape The Baby Alarm' Narrative

For those who have yet to check out the game, the story unfolds through a series of hand-drawn scenes where players are tasked with solving visual puzzles. These puzzles are inspired by everyday life, a must for new parents to try.

Among the challenges 'Escape The Baby Alarm' has in store range from stepping on rice in their socks to facing the quiet fear of not doing well enough. Some may find it easy at first, but advancing through levels, the challenge is to reach and see if you can win a confrontation with the Am I a Good Mother? monster.

Visually simple and designed to look approachable for a child, do not be deceived. The challenge for parents, especially first-timers, is real. Beyond those levels of challenges the game offers, the best part is that it is a good way to stay relaxed and keep your wits sharp.

A playable demo of 'Escape The Baby Alarm' is now available on Steam. Bjørnskov invites parents to try it out and test their skill. It is a simple game with reasonable objectives. Being a puzzle game, it is arguably something any witty gamer would want to check out.