Parenting influencer Kelly Hopton-Jones is facing online criticism after she ran over her 23-month-old son with her car and posted about the incident on Instagram the same day, including photographs of her son receiving hospital treatment.

The toddler survived with a fractured pelvis, according to Hopton-Jones's own posts. Her decision to document the emergency publicly prompted widespread criticism from followers, with many questioning the timing of the upload.

Who Is Kelly Hopton-Jones?

Hopton-Jones is a 36-year-old content creator and paediatric nurse practitioner from Pennsylvania who runs the blog and Instagram account Hillside Farmhouse. She has built an audience of 65,000 followers by sharing insights into motherhood, interior design renovations, and early childhood parenting.

Before her digital career, she earned her nursing degree from James Madison University and a master's from the University of Texas at Arlington. She married her husband, Brian Hopton-Jones. In 2022, she published 'Someday,' a children's book inspired by her journey to motherhood.

The Instagram Posts That Drew Criticism

Read more 10 Photos of Kelly Hopton-Jones: 'True Nightmare' After Influencer Runs Over 23-Month-Old Son 10 Photos of Kelly Hopton-Jones: 'True Nightmare' After Influencer Runs Over 23-Month-Old Son

Hopton-Jones posted an update to her Instagram the same day the crash occurred. She shared a series of posts while her child was receiving medical treatment, including photographs of her son in a hospital setting.

Followers were taken aback by the speed at which the incident was documented for public consumption. In her caption, Hopton-Jones described the events of the day. 'Today has been the worst day of our lives. A true nightmare for a parent happened to us today,' she wrote.

Hopton-Jones wrote in her post that doctors confirmed her son was fortunate to survive. His chest, leg, and neck X-rays all came back clear. They did find a fractured pelvis that will take time to heal.

Hopton-Jones's Public Statement

In her public statement, Hopton-Jones attempted to process the accident for her audience and expressed confusion over the circumstances that led to the collision. 'We keep replaying it, trying to understand how this could've happened when we were right there. I don't have that answer,' she stated.

Her subsequent remarks drew criticism from viewers. 'Accidents happen, and the only mistakes are the ones we don't learn from,' she told her followers. The phrasing circulated widely across social media platforms.

Why the Internet Is Furious About the Post

Commenters on Hopton-Jones's Instagram post were critical of the decision to document the emergency the same day it occurred. 'Yeah running your own kid over then making a post on the same day is not very 'I'm traumatized'. Social media has ruined us,' one commenter wrote. Others expressed similar discomfort: 'I'm sorry this happened. Creating content from it, the same day it happened... is weird.'

The conversation expanded as the post reached wider audiences. 'This seems like a day to not be on social media,' one commenter remarked. Another wrote: 'The craziest thing is thinking about posting an entire dump of what happened to your little son the very same day it happened.'

A smaller number of commenters suggested that people process distress differently, and that the upload may have reflected a coping response rather than a content strategy. The majority of responses remained critical of the timing.

The Ongoing Fallout Regarding Online Family Documentation

A small fraction of users attempted to defend the rapid upload schedule. These individuals suggested that people utilise different coping mechanisms during extreme distress. Despite this minor pushback, the overwhelming consensus remained critical of the timing.

According to the reports, Hopton-Jones has refrained from directly addressing the wave of negative feedback. She instead chose to focus her concluding remarks on the physical outcome. The influencer maintained that her family is 'on the lucky side of a very tragic accident.'